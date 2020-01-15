Charlotte Spiral Shares New Single 'Only Place I Know'

London-based duo Charlotte Spiral today reveal "Only Place I Know", the second track to be taken from their debut EP Ideal Life. The EP is due for release 7 February 2020 via Chapped Lips.

Listen to 'Only Place I Know' below!

"'Only Place I know' was written as an immediate reflection on self-doubt," the band say of the track. "The 'only place I know' in the chorus is the 'place' of self-doubt, which gradually moves towards hope within the verses and describes how someone close to you can help you gain confidence and belief in yourself."

Exploring themes of self-hood, self-doubt, and ultimately self-belief, Ideal Life is a dark and elegant examination of rejection and defeat. The three-track release opens with the lush and nostalgic "Wide-Eyed", a song co-produced by Dan Carey (MIA, Kate Tempest, Sia, Bat For Lashes) that longs for the simple things in life. "Only Place I Know" and "End of Summer" close out the EP, exhibiting the same introspective melody that permeate the band's sonic style.

Charlotte Spiral is a collaboration between Amy Spencer and Avi Barath. The pair met at Goldsmiths College in London and point to a wide range of artists as influences, including Rufus Wainwright, Julia Holter, Moses Sumney, Patrick Watson, Susanne Sondfør, and Beach House.

Charlotte Spiral's debut EP Ideal Life is due for release 7 February 2020 via Chapped Lips. The band will perform at Servant Jazz Quarters to celebrate the EP launch on 4 February and will support Alice Boman at her Union Chapel show on 25 February.

Live Dates

04/02 - London, UK - Servant Jazz Quarters

25/02 - London, UK - Union Chapel**

**supporting Alice Boman

Photo Credit: Barbora Mrazkova





