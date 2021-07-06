Charlotte Dos Santos Releases New Single & Video 'Away From You'

Charlotte Dos Santos saunters into Summer 2021 with new single and video "Away From You." The new single is produced by Tom Henry and Josh Crocker of Gotts Street Park (Kali Uchis, Celeste, Mabel), and the new video is directed by Margot Bowman (Shygirl)

"'Away From You' (Because Music) is simply a love song about being in love and not wanting to be with anyone other than your one person," says Charlotte. "It's a post-pandemic R&B/Pop anthem for folks in love. The song was written after a bike ride and a cute day and I wanted to capture that feeling. I sent the track I had produced to Tom Henry and he added production and arrangements that really lifted the song. While all of this was done remotely, emailing back and forth we managed together to create the soundscape I was looking for, while I was in Oslo and he was in Liverpool."

Margot Bowman adds: "I loved collaborating with Charlotte on this special project using beauty, time, and the premise that history is a construct to explore her unique world. It's such a powerful time to reexamine the past and build a better future out of what we find there."

"Away From You" is the first taste of new music from Charlotte since 2020's critically acclaimed EP Harvest Time, which featured the breathtaking lead title track, playlisted at BBC 6music, and the sonically stunning single "Helio."

Charlotte Dos Santos exists in a lane all her own. As a fiercely independent producer, singer, composer and arranger, she takes full ownership over her art, imbuing it with feather-light vocals one moment and a rumbling piano line the next. Her warm, emotive and jazz-inflected songwriting weaves seamlessly between themes of identity, womanhood and human connection.

Charlotte grew up naturally dissolving boundaries, raised in a small town outside Oslo by her Norwegian mother and Brazilian father, her parents' tastes exposed her to everything from jazz, hip-hop and Latin rhythms to flamenco, North African instrumentation and intricate Arabic melodies. Since debuting with hugely critically acclaimed 2017 EP Cleo, she's garnered more than 20 million streams, earned recognition from the likes of The Fader, Pitchfork, Bandcamp and Pigeons & Planes, recorded a coveted COLORS session, been a Newcomer of the Year Norwegian Grammy Award nominee, and picked up co-signs from Raphael Saadiq, Outkast's Big Boi and others.

Listen here: