Charli XCX Announces 'New Shapes' Single Featuring Caroline Polachek & Christine & the Queens

Charli XCX has announced the release of "New Shapes", featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine & the Queens.

XCX announced the new release in a post to her Twitter, featuring the single's cover art. Check out the post below!

▫️ຖēຟ ŞhคpēŞ ft @queenschristine and @carolineplz drops on thursday. get ready to fall in love▫️ pic.twitter.com/YEjpSrbVQW - Charli (@charli_xcx) November 2, 2021

Charli XCX released the lead single of her upcoming album in September. The first single of XCX's chapter embraces all that the pop star's life has to offer in today's world - fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits. "Good Ones" was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin's Wolf Cousins entity, and laments the inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

Last month, she launched her first standalone podcast, entitled "Charli XCX's Best Song Ever". She speaks to friends and guests from around the world, to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives.

Photo Credit: Emily Lipson

Watch the "Good Ones" music video here: