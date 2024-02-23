Cavetown Releases New EP 'Little Vice'

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Cavetown releases his anticipated new EP, little vice today via Warner Records/Sire Records.

litte vice opens with recent single "let them know they're on your mind," a dense, ambitious composition that ultimately erupts into a dancey exploration of love and attraction. Other highlights include the gentle "Obvious," which captures the 25-year-old's self-contained sensibility, and "Glacier Meadow" (feat. Field Medic) — a slow-building experiment comprised of banjo, chimes and electric guitar. And then there's the dreamy new single "Alone" which has its whimsical official video out today.

As the follow up to his globally acclaimed 2022 album worm food, the 5-track project turns the page on Cavetown's new creative chapter, fueled by an elevated sound filled with lush, dense arrangements and distorted guitar. Cavetown also recently shared "Nobody Loves Me," a sweeping collaboration with mxmtoon and Ricky Montgomery, the grentperez-assisted "When We Were Younger,” and “Glacier Meadow” (feat. Field Medic), which is featured on the new project.

Following the release, Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer. The 23-date run across North American follows his biggest tour to date, Bittersweet Daze – featuring mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez – which was his first stateside run since 2022.

ABOUT CAVETOWN

With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation's bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging.

After reaching new heights with 2022's Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy.

Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need.

Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I've been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they're not alone in who they are,” he says.

TOUR DATES:

June 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch

June 9 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek

June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

June 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 16 - Seattle, WA - Seattle Zoo

June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live

June 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

June 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

June 28 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 7 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 - Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island