8-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood releases Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) today featuring six new tracks – five brand new songs including the beautifully aching “Drunk And Hungover” written by Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey, Jordan Reynolds, Underwood’s current song on country radio “Out Of That Truck,” plus a special live version of “She Don’t Know,” recorded LIVE from Underwood’s 43-city arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Underwood recently shared a new trailer for the deluxe release, which includes some never-before-seen footage of the creation of Denim & Rhinestones.

Underwood returns to her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre tonight, having just announced new dates extending the residency into 2024. She currently stars in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, airing now for the 2023-2024 season.

This Sunday, she will attend the Steelers-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she will also be interviewed live by Sunday Night Football’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on NBC’s pre-game show Football Night in America.

While visiting the TODAY show recently and captivating fans from across the country who filled the Plaza for five performances of hits, Underwood also announced a donation to The Tunnel To Towers Foundation of over $420,000 raised by her fans, representing $1 from each ticket sold on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

