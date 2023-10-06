Carneyval Reunites With Floyd Fuji for the Infectious New Single 'Who's That'

Rising artist and producer Carneyval releases the funk-drenched new single “Who's That” featuring Floyd Fuji. With bouncing percussion and dense, soulful arrangements, the banger is destined to ignite parties and clubs for months to come. "Who's That" is the duo's second collaboration after 2020's viral hit “Gelato,” and their creative chemistry is stronger than ever. 

“'Who's That?' is one of those songs that just came together like magic. I initially produced the beat with Michael Christofi, and then when Floyd and I got into the room it was easy work finishing the record. Growing up in the same state, Floyd and I seem to have an undeniable hometown bond that seeps into all of our songs,” says Carneyval. “There's not a single time we've gotten together in the studio where it hasn't produced gold. The man is incredibly talented and after three years of sitting on this record, we're more than ready to release ‘Who's That?' into the world.”

“She a hottie with a body, as fast as a Maserati,” Fuji delivers over Carneyval's boisterous beats, pounding piano and jangling guitar. “She never leave at the lobby or let a brotha or jockey ride that, less he gone bring racks.” Needless to say, the anthem has one thing on its mind — and it doesn't waste time mincing words.

The track arrives soon after Carneyval's track “Never Gonna Drink Again.” It was preceded by “Flies” and “Me Time." Originally from Virginia Beach, Carneyval first made waves with “It Ain't Love,” which debuted at #1 on both the U.S. and Global Viral charts on Spotify. In April 2020, he grew his following with viral remix mash-ups on TikTok. 

Since then, Carneyval has amassed a dedicated TikTok following with more than 3.5 million followers and 600 million views. To date, he has racked up more than 28 million streams across platforms. And the fledgling hitmaker's profile continues to rise with a recent feature in Apple Music's Today's Hits DJ Mix series. Check it out HERE

Now, with “Who's That,” Carneyval continues to expand his horizons, crafting another dance-pop track that demands to be played as loud as possible.

ABOUT CARNEYVAL

Carneyval is an artist/producer whose first single “It Ain't Love” debuted at #1 on both the U.S. and Global Viral charts on Spotify. His TikTok following has exploded since creating an account in April 2020, with Carneyval accumulating more than 3.6 million followers and 600 million overall views. Released in spring 2020, his Post Malone/Childish Gambino remix has become an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He's also gained major experience in touring and DJ-ing in recent years, opening for artists like Illenium, Masego, Big Gigantic, and Above & Beyond, to name just a few. Carneyval's goal is to have a #1 Billboard Hot 100 song featuring a massive pop singer while balancing songwriting and production for other artists.

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



