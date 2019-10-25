Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods Announces 2019 Old Time Country Christmas Tour

Canadian fiddle champion Scott Woods along with an incredibly talented group of musicians are set to kick off their annual Old Time Country Christmas tour on November 9 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.



With more than 40 shows throughout Canada already scheduled, the Old Time Country Christmas tour celebrates the Christmas season with the sweet harmonies of twin fiddles, and lots of traditional Christmas music, traditional country, western swing, country gospel and old-time fiddle tunes. Enjoy sensational step dancing, wholesome family humour and Scott's famous trick fiddling - somersaults and walking on a barrel - all while playing his fiddle!



The two-hour Branson-style live show will feature Woods performing along with several other nationally acclaimed Canadian musicians including: "Canada's Yodelin' Cowgirl" Naomi Bristow; "The Telecaster Master" Steve Piticco who is a Canadian Country Music Award winner and Guitar Player of the Year; "Spaghetti Legs" Leo Stock; and Scott's own sister "The Harmony Ace" Kendra (Woods) Norris, who is a 2016 Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, and a 3-time Canadian Duet Fiddle Champion with Scott.



Scott Woods Old Time Country Christmas Tour:



NOV 09 - Royal Canadian Legion / Sault Ste Marie Ont.

NOV 12 - Holy Eucharist Parish Centre / Winnipeg Man.

NOV 13 - Trinity United Church / Portage La Prairie Man.

NOV 14 - Saint Andrews United Church / Yorkton Sask.

NOV 15 - Royal Canadian Legion / Humboldt Sask.

NOV 16 - Melfort United Church / Melfort Sask.

NOV 17 - Medstead Community Hall / Medstead Sask.

NOV 18 - Wainwright Communiplex Theatre / Wainwright Alta.

NOV 19 - Barrhead United Church / Barrhead Alta.

NOV 20 - Saint Augustine's-Parkland Anglican Church / Spruce Grove Alta.

NOV 21 - Camrose United Church / Camrose Alta.

NOV 22 - Sunnybrook United Church / Red Deer Alta.

NOV 23 - Knox United Church / Drumheller Alta.

NOV 24 - Foothills Event Centre / Okotoks Alta.

NOV 25 - McKillop United Church / Lethbridge Alta.

NOV 26 - Griffin Park Ampitheatre / Brooks Alta.

NOV 27 - Monarch Theatre / Medicine Hat Alta.

NOV 28 - Community Baptist Church Swift / Current Sask.

NOV 29 - Outlook Civic Centre / Outlook Sask.

NOV 30 - Heritage United Church / Regina Sask.

DEC 01 - T.C. Douglas Calvary Centre / Weyburn Sask.

DEC 02 - Central United Church / Brandon Man.

DEC 03 - Dryden Regional Training & Cultural Centre /Dryden Ont.

DEC 04 - C.L.E. Coliseum Building / Thunder Bay Ont.

DEC 06 - Royal Canadian Legion / Blind River Ont.

DEC 07 - St. Andrews Presbyterian / Church Parry Sound Ont.

DEC 08 - Davedi Club / North Bay Ont.

DEC 09 - Grace Tipling Hall / Shelburne Ont.

DEC 10 - First United Church / Owen Sound Ont.

DEC 11 - St. Andrews Presbyterian Church / Fergus Ont.

DEC 12 - Paris Agricultural Hall / Paris Ont.

DEC 13 - Camlachie United Church / Camlachie Ont.

DEC 14 - Calvary Gospel Church / Beamsville Ont.

DEC 15 - St. Joseph's Parish Hall / Stratford Ont.

DEC 16 - College Avenue United Church / Woodstock Ont.

DEC 17 - Faith United Church / Courtice Ont.

DEC 18 - Westminster Presbyterian Church / Smiths Falls Ont.

DEC 19 - The Hut / Sherbrooke Que.

DEC 20 - St. Matthews United Church / Belleville Ont.

DEC 21 - Knox Presbyterian Church / Milton Ont.

DEC 22 - Evangel Community Church / Chatham Ont.

**For Scott's current tour schedule, visit scottwoods.ca





Related Articles View More Music Stories