Camden Cox Releases New Single 'Gold'

DJ, vocalist and artist Camden Cox has today unveiled her dynamic new single 'Gold' alongside a stunning visualiser. The mesmerizing new single showcases Camden Cox's signature style, combining euphoric synths, a hypnotic bassline, and her ethereal vocals.

Speaking about the track Camden says: 'Gold is an evolution of my sound, it's everything I'm inspired by thrown into 2 minutes of quirky beats! I wrote it about that feeling when you cannot stop thinking about somebody, and how precious that is - just like Gold. It's something you want to keep forever'.

Having amassed over 100 million worldwide streams and 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify with singles including 'Elevated', 'Over' and 'Oblivion', Camden Cox has cemented her reputation as one of dance music's most sought after artists. She has previously released on iconic imprints including D4 D4NCE and collaborated with globally renowned producers including John Summit ('Where You Are'), Deadmau5 & Kaskade ('Escape'), Eli & Fur ('Burning'), Joe Stone ('Mind Control'), Jaded ('Moment'), Tiesto, Gorgon City, 220 Kid, Anabel Englund , Sonny Fodera, Dombresky, Just Kiddin', Noizu and more.

Not stopping there, Camden has garnered support from key tastemakers including BBC Radio 1, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Hunger, Dummy, DJ Mag, Notion, 1883, KISS Dance, JAGUAR, Charlie Hedges, Danny Howard and MistaJam who called her "one of the most prolific songwriters in the dance music world". Along with this, her remix of Noizu & Secondcity's single 'More Love' was Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

2022 shaped up to be a huge year for the rising star, who performed at Electric Woodlands, the Capital Weekender alongside Diplo, Mistajam, and James Hype, as well as Miami Music Week and the DJ Mag x Spotify's Noteable Live Stream. Having recently completed two sold out nights supporting Ellie Goulding at KOKO, this year looks set to be an even bigger year for Camden, who will perform across EDC Las Vegas, D4Dance Ibiza, Boardmasters, Miami Music Week and a US tour alongside Noizu.

'Gold' is out now and precedes the start of an exciting year for Camden Cox, as she prepares to release further new tracks, push boundaries and collaborate with some of the most exciting artists in the scene.

Watch the new visual here: