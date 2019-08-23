CRX Releases Sophomore Album PEEK Today

Following the band's recent singles,'We're All Alone,' 'Falling' and 'Get Close,' CRX has released their highly awaited sophomore album 'Peek,' today. Listen HERE.



Drawing on a mutual obsession with everything from Remaining Light by Talking Heads and Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) by David Bowie, the boys unlocked a new level of chemistry in the studio for this incredible full-length.



"We're All Alone" blossoms into a full-scale distorted jam after twisting and turning through a disco-strut and handclap-punctuated bounce. "We wanted to do something hypnotic as f." says Darian. Lyrically, it addresses a pervasive theme of isolation with lines like, "Put down the phone and face it...we're all alone." "We could be right in front of each other and not communicating," Darian elaborates on the lyrics.



In "New Obsession." Dusky feedback drenches a danceable bass line and keyboard warbles as Nick's anxious delivery echoes on the hypnotic hook, "Now, I've found my: new obsession." "It's about a fixation that could be on anything," says Jon. "It could be a person or a thing. It doesn't matter. It sounds like anxiety with all of the repetition in terms of the beat and the bass line." Elsewhere, "Falling" amplifies the power of this intense groove, while "Crash" thrives on the inimitable interplay of the band.



Alternating between Nick's house and a downtown Los Angeles rehearsal space, Nick, Darian, and Jon feverishly composed tunes as a unit. At the beginning of 2018, they entered NRG studios with producer Shane Stoneback [Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells] at the helm and locked into an unbreakable rhythm.



"The recording was very different, because we made a big deal of tracking it as live as possible," Darian continues. "We also let go and embraced some of these really cool influences that took us into the stratosphere. It was a combination of writing for over a year, getting out of our heads, and knowing what we wanted to sound like."



CRX was formed in 2016 by The Strokes' lead-guitarist and founding member Nick Valensi who is now joined by Darian Zahedi [guitar, backing vocals], Jon Safley [bass, backing vocals], Ralph Alexander [drums] and Brad Oberhofer [keyboardist].



CRX will be returning to the stage, performing live at New York City's Mercury Lounge on September 6 [TICKETS] and in Los Angeles at The Echo on September 13 [TICKETS]. For more information go to www.crxmusic.com



Listen to 'Peek' HERE

TRACKLISTING:

We're All Alone

New Obsession

Get Close

Falling

Criminals

Wet Paint

Crash

Golden Age

Back & Forth

Love Me Again



LIVE DATES?

09/06 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY - TICKETS

09/13 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA - TICKETS





