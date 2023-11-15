CEREMONY Announce 'Rohnert Park' Show at Hollywood Palladium

Artist and Sound and Fury pre-sale tickets are available now --  general tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10am PST.

Nov. 15, 2023

CEREMONY Announce 'Rohnert Park' Show at Hollywood Palladium

CEREMONY have announced a special one-off show, celebrating their hardcore / punk classic, Rohnert Park. For the first and last time ever, they'll perform the album from front to back. The event takes place at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, February 24. The evening is presented by Sound and Fury - special guests TBA. Artist and Sound and Fury pre-sale tickets are available now --  general tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10am PST HERE.

The Palladium concert will mark CEREMONY’s first full performance in nearly a year and a half, following a mythical surprise set at 2023’s Sound And Fury Festival, and tours with TURNSTILE, GEL, and SPY. It is their only show currently planned in the near future.

Released in 2010 on Bridge 9 Records, Rohnert Park was a landmark in the world of underground music. Building on the breakneck ferocity of CEREMONY’s essential debut Violence Violence, the album immediately, and unalterably expanded the sonic, lyrical, and aesthetic possibilities of what could be considered “hardcore punk”, and left a deep, indelible mark on music that is more evident today than ever before. Brooklyn Vegan recently named Rohnert Park, one of the “Albums That Pushed Hardcore Towards Its Genre-Defying Moment”, alongside albums by contemporaries TITLE FIGHT, TURNSTILE, and POWER TRIP.

“The band has always done our best to not dwell too heavily on the past; we can only survive by looking forward. The permission from our audience to never stop evolving throughout the years has been such an invaluable gift, we wanted to say thank you by coming together to celebrate our first big leap Into The Wayside…'Rohnert Park'.”

After two albums for venerable indie stalwart Matador Records, CEREMONY released their most recent album, the critically-acclaimed In The Spirit World Now, in 2019 on Relapse Records, and followed with 2022’s Vanity Spawned By Fear 12” single.



