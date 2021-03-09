Byron Wright Returns to BMI as Executive Director, Creative, Atlanta

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) announced today that Byron Wright will return to the company, joining the R&B/Hip-Hop department as Executive Director, Creative, Atlanta. Wright will be responsible for identifying, signing, and developing new talent while also maintaining relationships with existing affiliates, publishers, and administrators. He will be based out of BMI's Atlanta office and report directly to the Vice President of Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, effective immediately.



"I am delighted to welcome Byron back to BMI. He is a respected executive who brings extensive industry experience, strong relationships and a true passion for music and its creators to the position," said Brewton, Vice President Creative, Atlanta. "He has been essential in fostering the career development of numerous celebrated artists, and I look forward to seeing Byron build on those successful relationships that we have within the industry and songwriting community in Atlanta and beyond."



"I'm excited to rejoin my BMI family and to continue guiding the careers of some of the world's most talented music creators," said Wright. "It's an absolute honor to work alongside Catherine and the rest of the team once again and support the company's unparalleled level of dedication and service to its affiliates. I'm looking forward to this next chapter with BMI."



Wright returns to BMI most recently having held the position of Senior Director of A&R at Epic Records, where he oversaw the career development of artists such as Kodie Shane and ADÉ. Prior to joining Epic, he was appointed Director of A&R at Warner/Chappell Music Publishing where he signed DJ Durel, rapper Shy Glizzy and songwriter/producer K-Major.



Wright previously spent ten years at BMI, joining in 2006 as an Associate Director before rising to a Senior Director, where he was instrumental in producing signature events including the popular 'How I Wrote That Song' panels and the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards where iconic talent such as LA Reid, Babyface, Mariah Carey and The Jacksons were honored under his term. He also produced the highly anticipated Beat Summit Showcases featuring hip-hop luminaries such as Zaytoven, Drumma Boy, DJ Toomp and Mannie Fresh. Notable signings while at BMI included Future, Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and Sonny Digital, to name a few. During his tenure, he was named one of Billboard's 2011 Top 30 Music Executives Under 30.



Wright holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing, from the University of West Georgia. While attending, he served as Founder and President of the UWG Entertainment Group, a networking organization for students to connect with some of the industry's top entertainment professionals.

Photo Credit: Warren White