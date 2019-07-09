Burna Boy Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced African superstar Burna Boy as its latest Up Next artist. As the credited creator of the enigmatic new genre "Afrofusion" - the rich blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall and R&B - the Nigeria-born singer and songwriter is among contemporary African music's biggest stars and Apple Music is thrilled to be propelling his music to the world.

Burna Boy has released a long series of EPs, singles, mixtapes, and albums including his 2018 acclaimed U.S. breakthrough Outside, which debuted at #3 on Billboard's 'Reggae Albums' chart, fueled in part by the blockbuster single/video, "Ye". In 2019 Burna Boy achieved impressive milestones in the U.S. with a debut performance at Coachella, a BET Award for Best International Act, and now a coveted spot in Apple Music's prestigious Up Next program. His new single "Anybody" will be featured on his highly anticipated forthcoming new album African Giant, available July 26th and available to pre-add on Apple Music HERE.

On Apple Music, Burna Boy's music has been spotlighted on an array of popular playlists, including The Plug, New Fire, Up Next, The Beats 1 List, and The A-List: African Music. He has been featured on Beats 1 multiple times, with reoccurring spins by Apple Music hosts Ebro Darden and Julie Adenuga as well as on artist-led led shows Ramona Radio with Vince Staples and Play Dirty Radio with Krept & Konan. Burna Boy's music has been Shazamed around the world and his collaboration with Zlatan on "Killing Dem" was the most Shazamed song in Nigeria throughout February of this year. His feature on Dave's "Location" peaked at No. 4 on Shazam in the UK this past April and his song "On The Low" is the most added track on Apple Music in Nigeria. Burna Boy has received over 100 million streams to date on Apple Music globally.

"I'm super excited to be part of the Apple Music Up Next campaign," said Burna Boy. "Apple continuously comes up with new initiatives to support artists globally and push the African culture. It's an honor to be a part of this and with my African Giant album coming out soon, the timing is perfect."

"Burna Boy has built his brand his way and has been on fire all over Africa and the UK," said Ebro Darden, Apple Music's Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B. "He does things his way and Apple Music is honored to be able to connect with Burnaboy on this moment and help make the name even more well known!"

"My granddad was a DJ in Lagos; all the records would come to him first," Burna Boy tells Apple Music in the exclusive Up Next short shot entirely on iPhone XS and available on July 16th. "I would find myself being inspired by things that I've heard as a kid: Nigerian music or African music, some French music or some Jamaican music." That education is reflected in the rich and adventurous Afrofusion that he makes today - not that he wants to take all the credit for it. "When it's time for music to be made, it's almost like my ancestors just come into me and then it's them," he says.

On July 23rd, Burna Boy will make his late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program.

The latest Burna Boy music, along with that of his Up Next peers, is available now on the Apple Music Up Next playlist.





