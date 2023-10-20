Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

"Not Me Being Crazy" dives deep into the profound impact of intrusive thoughts, particularly on those battling conditions like OCD.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

Renowned teen outfit Burn the Jukebox gears up to reveal their brutally honest and highly relatable track "Not Me Being Crazy" on all streaming platforms. A powerful and thought-provoking anthem, "Not Me Being Crazy" dives deep into the profound impact of intrusive thoughts, particularly on those battling conditions like OCD.

The band's bass player and lead vocalist on this track, Virginia, has had a personal journey with OCD, and this release marks the first time the band is publicly acknowledging it. The track draws parallels to the relentless loop of negative self-talk that can be amplified in toxic relationships marked by gaslighting. What sets it apart is the intriguing contrast between its heavy subject matter and an upbeat tempo, a compelling hook, and a bolder, edgier musical direction for Burn the Jukebox.

Follow Burn the Jukebox on TikTok here.

To complement the song's theme, Burn the Jukebox is collaborating with the Lamplighter Project in the UK, an initiative that leverages music, art, and storytelling to address contemporary mental well-being challenges. Burn the Jukebox will feature prominently in this project, delivering music that's set to reach schools across the UK, further underscoring their commitment to fostering mental health awareness through their artistry.

In addition to their music release, the band is hitting the road for seven dates on David Michael Frank's "Private Party Tour." This unique tour, sponsored by Pizza Hut, has captured the spotlight and garnered attention, notably from Billboard. With their exceptional talent and stage presence, members of Burn the Jukebox have graced stages from National Broadway tours to Off Broadway and have even made appearances on national television. Their international reach extends to Alpha TV, a prominent weekend television show in Greece.

They've also showcased their unique spin on five decades of popular hits, posting a new cover every day since the start of the year, with their rendition of "99 Red Balloons" soaring to over 6.3 million views. As Burn the Jukebox continues to make waves in the music industry, "Not Me Being Crazy" promises to be a significant milestone in their journey, tackling important mental health issues with a fresh and captivating musical perspective.

Listen to "Not Me Being Crazy" on Spotify here.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy& Photo
Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

Renowned teen outfit Burn the Jukebox gears up to reveal their brutally honest and highly relatable track 'Not Me Being Crazy' on all streaming platforms. A powerful and thought-provoking anthem, 'Not Me Being Crazy' dives deep into the profound impact of intrusive thoughts, particularly on those battling conditions like OCD.

2
Party Pupils Teams Up With MAX, Bbno$ And MILLI For Girlfriend Photo
Party Pupils Teams Up With MAX, Bbno$ And MILLI For 'Girlfriend'

“Girlfriend” is the first single to be released as part of Party Pupils new deal with Easier Said. Founded in 2022 by longtime A&R executive and NYC dance music fixture Dominique Keegan, Easier Said is a modern rhythmic and dance label curating a culture beyond traditional dance records and into Afrobeats, Indie R&B and DJ led projects.

3
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song Tokyo Calling Photo
Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song 'Tokyo Calling'

Directed by Pennacky, the music video depicts the four-piece in a gigantic form, on a mission to rescue Tokyo citizens from the negativity of monotony. Despite the panic throughout the city as they harness Genki energy to save their peers, ATARASHII GAKKO! ultimately prevails and leads people from all walks of life to a high-energy gathering.

4
Roc Nation Viral Band Infinity Song Drop Metamorphosis EP Photo
Roc Nation Viral Band Infinity Song Drop 'Metamorphosis' EP

The project was written and produced by Infinity Song, with the exception of their fan-favorite cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song “Dreams”. The seven tracks on the ‘Metamorphosis' EP showcase the siblings' growth and expansive talents as songwriters, arrangers, producers, and musicians.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SHUCKED
THE COTTAGE