Burn The Jukebox Tackles Intrusive Thoughts In Relatable Single “Not Me Being Crazy”

Renowned teen outfit Burn the Jukebox gears up to reveal their brutally honest and highly relatable track "Not Me Being Crazy" on all streaming platforms. A powerful and thought-provoking anthem, "Not Me Being Crazy" dives deep into the profound impact of intrusive thoughts, particularly on those battling conditions like OCD.

The band's bass player and lead vocalist on this track, Virginia, has had a personal journey with OCD, and this release marks the first time the band is publicly acknowledging it. The track draws parallels to the relentless loop of negative self-talk that can be amplified in toxic relationships marked by gaslighting. What sets it apart is the intriguing contrast between its heavy subject matter and an upbeat tempo, a compelling hook, and a bolder, edgier musical direction for Burn the Jukebox.

To complement the song's theme, Burn the Jukebox is collaborating with the Lamplighter Project in the UK, an initiative that leverages music, art, and storytelling to address contemporary mental well-being challenges. Burn the Jukebox will feature prominently in this project, delivering music that's set to reach schools across the UK, further underscoring their commitment to fostering mental health awareness through their artistry.

In addition to their music release, the band is hitting the road for seven dates on David Michael Frank's "Private Party Tour." This unique tour, sponsored by Pizza Hut, has captured the spotlight and garnered attention, notably from Billboard. With their exceptional talent and stage presence, members of Burn the Jukebox have graced stages from National Broadway tours to Off Broadway and have even made appearances on national television. Their international reach extends to Alpha TV, a prominent weekend television show in Greece.

They've also showcased their unique spin on five decades of popular hits, posting a new cover every day since the start of the year, with their rendition of "99 Red Balloons" soaring to over 6.3 million views. As Burn the Jukebox continues to make waves in the music industry, "Not Me Being Crazy" promises to be a significant milestone in their journey, tackling important mental health issues with a fresh and captivating musical perspective.

