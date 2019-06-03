Brijean Premieres New Single 'Walkie Talkie'

Jun. 3, 2019  

Brijean Premieres New Single 'Walkie Talkie'

Brijean, the brand-new collaboration between percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro y Moi, U.S. Girls, Poolside) and producer Doug Stuart, shared "Walkie Talkie," the title track from their forthcoming debut EP, today.

"We made the song within a couple days together in the Bay," says Murphy. "We started on a beat that Doug made while touring, then reined in some sexy, good mood vibes, added some lyrics around positive mental health and fictional yet familiar scenes and bada boom. We like making songs that you can grind or drive to."

The Walkie Talkie EP is out June 28 on Native Cat Recordings and also features the previously released single "Show and Tell." The EP available for pre-order HERE.

