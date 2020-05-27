Bright Eyes Release 'One and Done'

Bright Eyes have released a third song from their forthcoming new album.

"This whole town looks empty, but we knew it wouldn't last/ Behind bulletproof windows they're still wiring the cash/ Whatever they could scrape up, whatever that they had/ there's a lot of mouths to feed through this famine," sings Conor Oberst on "One and Done," showcasing his knack for cultural clairvoyance once again. Written and recorded before COVID-19, the song reflects a resignation in the singer's mind as to what seems like the final days of a civilization and the rapid disintegration of one's long held worldview. A beautifully melancholic piece of pure Bright Eyes, replete with an awe inducing orchestral arrangement, courtesy of the band's Nathaniel Walcott. Mike Mogis makes sense of the vast instrumentation with his meticulous, signature mix. This track once again features the powerhouse rhythm section of Jon Theodore and Flea, as well as haunted harmonies from Miwi La Lupa.

"One and Done" follows previous track releases "Persona Non Grata" and "Forced Convalescence". The beloved band have yet to confirm details of the highly anticipated new album. Bright Eyes, whose previous nine albums are some of the most lauded and influential records of a generation, last released an LP - The People's Key - in 2011 followed by a remastered box set collection of their work in 2016. But, in 2019, the acclaimed trio returned to the studio to quietly begin work on new material. They announced their signing to esteemed indie label Dead Oceans in February. Previously announced Bright Eyes 2020 tour dates have been postponed and are being rescheduled for 2021.

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

