Bright Antenna Records Announces Deep Listening Club

On May 7th Bright Antenna Records (The Wombats, Sports Team, In The Valley Below) will launch a new series Deep Listening Club. This first installment will see Bright Antenna artist Cheerleader break down their new album Almost Forever live at 6PM PST/9PM EST. Band members Joe, Paul, and Josh along with moderator Tiffanie DeBartolo (esteemed author and Bright Antenna Label Head) will spend time exploring the critically acclaimed album, with conversations on how the band has been using their time in quarantine and the lost art of spending quality time with an album, front to back.

Philadelphia's Cheerleader released their sophomore LP Almost Forever on February 7th with glowing support from NPR, Billboard, American Songwriter, SiriusXM's Alt Nation, XPN, Philadelphia Inquirer and more. The euphoric album was recorded with producer Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands) at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

The Deep Listening Club was inspired by being in quarantine and having the time to sit and listen to records from beginning to end without interruption. It has been a welcomed and satisfying experience, and feels like a lost art we want to bring back. - Bright Antenna Records





