Brendan Benson Announces Daily Live-Streamed Performances

Brendan Benson is excited to announce "Boy In A Bubble," a daily series of live-streamed solo performances beginning today at 4:20pm CT on his Instagram. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming album DEAR LIFE (Third Man Records).

"It's eerily quiet out there!" Benson says. "Tune in, and turn on with me, everyday at 4:20pm CT, I'll be singing a song from my repertoire to try to alleviate the doldrums. Live from my bubble on the beach!"

Benson has postponed his run of previously-announced headline U.S. tour dates. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Benson finds himself in an enviable spot as he enters the third decade of a remarkably creative, consistently idiosyncratic career - an accomplished frontman, musician, songwriter, producer, band member, husband, and dad. DEAR LIFE marks this consummate polymath's most inventive and upbeat work thus far, an 11-track song cycle about life, love, family, fatherhood, and the pure joy of making music. Produced and almost entirely performed by Benson at his own Readymade Studio in Nashville, the album sees the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist - and co-founder, with Jack White, of The Raconteurs - reveling in a more modernist approach than ever before, fueled by a heady brew of cannabis, hip-hop, and a newly discovered interest in software drum programming. The result is an untapped playfulness that elevates expertly crafted songs like the future funk-fueled opener, "I Can If You Want Me To," and the ecstatic "Richest Man Alive" with voluble arrangements, elastic grooves, and incandescent power. Imbued with revitalized ambition and confidence, DEAR LIFE is Brendan Benson at his very best.





