Brandy Clark, Janelle Monae & More Join Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend Lineup

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return January 18-21, 2024 and once again feature an all female-fronted lineup with performances by Carlile, Janelle Monae, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Allison Russell, Celisse, KT Tunstall, Wendy & Lisa, corook, Monica Martin, Tish Melton, SistaStrings and SmallTown Strings as well as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark and Kim Richey guest starring as “Titans of Americana” for a special songwriters round.

The fifth anniversary event will take place at a new host resort, Barceló, which will accommodate all attendees on one property. The closed campus “Brandi Land” at Barceló will provide additional opportunity for immersion as well as a bespoke custom concert venue, direct beach access, additional activations on-site and premium guest services.

Room confirmation for those who have already purchased a Blind Faith pre-book will begin this Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET with general on-sale following Wednesday, September 13 at 2:00pm ET. Complete details regarding the event, packages and payment plans are available at Click Here.

All event packages include luxury resort accommodations, concert access, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, daily pool parties featuring acts hand-picked by Brandi, artist-curated activities, off-site adventures and more. The full itinerary of performance times, activities and local excursions will be announced soon.

About Brandi Carlile:

Brandi Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with several studio projects released this year including Brandy Clark’s new self-titled album, Tanya Tucker’s Sweet Western Sound and Joni Mitchell’s Joni Mitchell At Newport. She also recently released a new rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which is included on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition), and a new version of “Home,” which was featured in final season of Ted Lasso.

Known for her powerful live performances, Carlile held her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” event at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre earlier this summer, which included her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam.” She will also perform select headline shows this year as well as several dates with P!NK as part of her stadium tour.

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has also collaborated with Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.

About Barceló:

The Barceló will leave you awestruck. Located along one of the most spectacular beaches in the Mexican Caribbean, you can enjoy this breathtaking destination directly from the resort which is lined with white sandy beaches, a turquoise sea, and beautiful views of the idyllic surroundings. Experience endless fun and night-time entertainment with our water sport activities, scuba diving lessons, a shopping center, bowling alley, 24-hour sports bar, 3 theaters, and a nightclub.