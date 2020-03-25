Brandon Lay Releases 'For My Money' Music Video

Today, EMI Records Nashville's Brandon Lay releases the music video for "For My Money," his "rich new single" (Sounds Like Nashville) currently climbing country airplay charts. Brandon, who wrote the "For My Money" with Andrew DeRoberts, describes the song as "deception and flirtation at its best."

Director Tim Nackashi brings the "fake it 'til you make it" sentiment of the song to life giving a party-goer's perspective with an uncut walk through a Hollywood Hills bungalow scene until the camera descends down from the night sky on to Brandon playing the blues-infused track poolside.

Watch "For My Money" Music Video below!

Brandon had been out on tour with Brantley Gilbert until recently when the remaining March dates of the Fire't Up Tour 2020 were postponed due to the current pandemic. While social distancing, Brandon has surprised fans regularly with live streaming performances and q&a on his socials including "Locker Room Talk," where Brandon fields questions and a little good-natured torment from those who know him best, his crew, bandmates and close friends. Find Brandon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

For more information on Brandon, his music and touring, please visit www.BrandonLay.com.





