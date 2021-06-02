Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2021 Inaugural Lineup

Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has announced the lineup and details for its 2021 inaugural experience. Set for Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Born & Raised - "a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us" - features more than 30 acts including headlining sets from ZZ Top and Cody Jinks along with performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for full lineup. In addition to The Friday Night Honky Tonk, Born & Raised will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas' famed Louie Mueller Barbecue. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.

"We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we're even more excited in 2021 is an understatement," shares Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. "This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can't wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together."

Presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Saturday, June 5th at 10am Central Time via Tunespeak. Fans can register for the presale now at www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Passes will go on sale to the general public Monday, June 7th at 10am Central Time. Weekend General Admission Passes start at $99.50 with reserved seating starting at $235.50. VIP packages, starting at $489.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced), catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also available. Additionally, Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and military veterans starting at $89.50. The Friday night pre-party on September 17th will be available to anyone with a weekend pass; lineup details coming soon. Visit www.bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.

The full lineup for Born & Raised Music Festival 2021 is as follows:

ZZ Top

Cody Jinks

Blackberry Smoke

Lucinda Williams

Randy Rogers Band

Parker McCollum

Robert Earl Keen

Pat Green

Jack Ingram

Stoney LaRue

Paul Cauthen

Zach Bryan

Wade Bowen

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

William Clark Green

Hayes Carll

Cody Canada & The Departed

Nikki Lane

Flatland Cavalry

Kolby Cooper

Shane Smith & The Saints

Kat Hasty

Tim Montana

Jamie Lin Wilson

Kaitlin Butts

Kylie Frey

Holly Beth

Corey Kent

Myron Elkins

Chloe-Beth

Pony Bradshaw

Jason Scott Band