Bonny Doon Announce New Album 'Let There Be Music'

The new album will be out on June 16.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Beloved Detroit, MI trio Bonny Doon announce their new album, Let There Be Music, out June 16th via ANTI- Records, with an amusing video for its breezy lead single "Naturally." The band is also announcing 2023 tour dates including a stop at Austin, TX's SXSW and a spring run in California. All dates below.

"Naturally is a song where the musical development really mirrored the lyrical content, specifically the idea of leaning into a situation and letting it develop organically, in this case that of a relationship," Bill Lennox explains. "The song began as a slow ballad and worked better as a more uptempo thing, and a certain sentiment only made sense when translated to French. It speaks to those kind of unexpected surprises we encounter when we surrender to the flow of things."

After extensively touring their 2018 sleeper cult-classic Longwave by supporting Band of Horses, Snail Mail and Waxahatchee, Lennox and Bobby Colombo were invited by Katie Crutchfield to collaborate on Waxahatchee's critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud. "The experience raised the ceiling on our imagination," Colombo said.

Soon after, Colombo and Jake Kmiecik, whose steady percussion and devotion to the songs creates a container for the indelible guitar lines, both entered a time of serious healing, Jake tending to complications of his Crohn's disease and Bobby to a brain injury and undiagnosed Lyme disease.

While these detours of doctors' appointments and experimental care were taking place, the members of Bonny Doon were also Waxahatchee's backing band on the Saint Cloud tour. These obstacles and commitments drew out the making of Let There Be Music for several additional years, and in the process, redefined the record as an achievement in perseverance for the band.

On their long-awaited third album, we get a glimpse into the pure joy of Bonny Doon. The album serves as less of one conceptual story, and each song as their own Individual offerings of putting words to the ordinary experience of being alive. The band is at their most dynamic and the songwriting deftly explores new terrain. Let There Be Music is brimming with small truths - both profound and mundane, comforting and difficult - and we are invited to revel in them all.

Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/11 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits Lounge

3/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/9 - Vista, CA - Booze Bros Brewing Co.

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

5/12 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Women's Club

Photo Credit: Trevor Naud



