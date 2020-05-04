Boniface Shares Video For 'It's A Joke'

Boniface is very pleased to share the video for soaring debut album standout, "It's A Joke."

Watch below!

The visuals were shot in Toronto, just one day before lockdown commenced in Canada.

"It's weird to think about now," Micah Visser remembers fondly. "But I'm glad it's the last thing we got to do. Basically, we just wanted to have fun with this one. And we did!" The energy was so positive on set and I think the playful nature of the song really comes through in the video," Micah says of the recording. "We also finally got to pay homage to ABBA in a Boniface video, which I've wanted to do from the start."

Boniface is currently spending the extended quarantine period to continue writing, and taking full advantage of the respite to utilize a newly built home studio.

"Between bouts of anxiety," Boniface recently told Canada's Exclaim! Magazine, 'I've been really putting it through its paces, writing and recording a lot of new music'.

Micah and the band were due to tour North America and the UK this spring including a run of Summer festivals. News of show rescheduling will be announced in due course.

Boniface's self-titled debut album was released earlier this year to critical acclaim, and has shared stages on both sides of the Atlantic with the likes of Foals, Circa Waves, Let's Eat Grandma, Sundara Karma and White Lies.





