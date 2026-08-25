Body Stuff Releases New Single THE WORLD IS YOURS Ahead of Album

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Body Stuff, the solo project of New York City artist Curran Reynolds, has released a new track, 'The World Is Yours,' ahead of the release of new album Body Stuff 5, out October 16, 2026.

'Like a hardcore Bruce Springsteen,' read The Wire Magazine's review of Body Stuff 4, the debut full-length album by New York City's Body Stuff, in 2023. 'Springsteen fully embracing his Suicide influence,' was Stereogum's take on it.

The solo project of NYC artist Curran Reynolds, Body Stuff summons a strange vision of cathartic rock music that indeed evokes the passion of The Boss, then bolsters it with metallic power and cloaks it in a dreamlike haze. At times, yearning, at times, euphoric, Body Stuff seems to encompass the extremes of NYC, from the sewer to the skyscraper. Reynolds opts to call it, simply, 'hard rock.' Having just released the first Cocteau-meets-dance-post-punk inspired single 'Sacrifice,' Curran's nod to the 80's childhood 'Hysteria,' and today, the heavy, can't-get-it-out-of-your-head anthem, 'The World Is Yours.'

'This is a song about traveling the world, playing in a band. When you're on tour, the world shrinks. The outside becomes your home and the unfamiliar becomes familiar. This song reminisces proudly on places seen and people met. London, Paris, Tallahassee... It's my 'Wanted Dead or Alive.' But it ends on a humble note. The ego trip fades into the realization that everyone has their own story and they're all of equal value. My story is one little part of the bigger story.'

Sophomore album, Body Stuff 5, coming October 16, 2026, brings the project to new depths and heights. Through eight anthemic songs, humming with longing and triumph, Body Stuff 5 captivates. Big, slamming drum beats, seemingly echoing the boomboxes of NYC summers past, are peppered with storms of double-bass. Guitars, performed by Reynolds' friend Andee Blacksugar of Blondie, ravage and glisten, transmitting from a place where hair metal and postpunk converge. Organ, trumpets, and church bells make fleeting appearances.

Tying everything together is Reynolds' voice, an earnest bellow that has earned comparisons to Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman as well as the aforementioned Springsteen. Recent live videos show Reynolds prowling the stage, headbanging, delivering his words with full-body conviction. His autobiographical lyrics explore the pain of existence, referencing haunting memories culled from more than a quarter-century of life in NYC, but often land in a place of gratitude. The sincere and uplifting slant of Reynolds' lyrics is one of the many factors separating Body Stuff from the pack. 'I want to give 'til nothing's left, complete surrender, nothing less,' he insists on the album's rousing opener, 'Eternal Hurricane.' 'Sacrifice, sacrifice, sacrifice, sacrifice for love,' he pleads at the end of the album's closer, 'Sacrifice.'

A writer, visual artist, and musician since childhood, Reynolds has been creating since the 1980s. Body Stuff 5, engineered and mixed by longtime collaborator Ryan Jones and mastered by the iconic Ted Jensen (The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Metallica), is his greatest work to date.

'My first concert was Tina Turner,' he reminisces. 'I was 10 years old. That was a crucial experience. The look, the sound, the performance.'

Reynolds left home for NYC at age 17. In his early days in the city, he chased cheap rents across the East Village, Lower East Side, and Williamsburg, and entrenched himself in music, art, and nightlife. With no money and no connections, he clawed his way up, getting his record reviews published in the nascent Vice Magazine and landing a dream job at Earache Records where he served as the publicist for death metal legends Morbid Angel and Deicide. He went on to assist on photo shoots with some of the world's biggest fashion photographers, then worked in the sculpture studio of one of his favorite artists, Matthew Barney. He founded Precious Metal, a weekly series of live music that earned the title of 'Best Metal Party' in The Village Voice. He joined one of his favorite bands, cult hero Steve Austin's Today Is The Day, and toured the world.

It was against this backdrop that Body Stuff first emerged. After more than a decade spent grinding away on various creative fronts in NYC, the idea to recreate himself as a solo artist took shape in Reynolds' mind. The first Body Stuff EP, recorded in bits and pieces by Reynolds and Jones between 2011 and 2012, is a thing of raw, awkward beauty. Minimalistic, metallic rock songs, propelled by a pounding drum machine, are crowned by ravishing hooks and ghostly interludes. Reynolds' lyrics process his years in NYC – the isolation, the dangers of the street, the violent deaths of friends – and yet amidst these dark tales arise overwhelmingly optimistic tones. 'Man on the street, mortal enemy,' he murmurs in the opening lines of the EP's first track, setting a scene of conflict, before flipping the script and turning the song into a call for peace: 'I'm on your side.'

'Making music that was entirely my own, for the very first time, it's like I was reconnecting with the 10-year-old me and working from that pure, instinctual, ecstatic place,' he explains. 'I was expressing myself in a way where I was completely vulnerable and I found power in that.'

The Body Stuff sound and vision grew steadily more elaborate from there, whilst holding true to the spirit of the early material. By the time the debut full-length, Body Stuff 4, dropped in 2023, Reynolds was able to get 'I Think We're Alone Now' pop star Tiffany to contribute guest vocals to one song and Xiu Xiu's Jamie Stewart to remix a track. He meanwhile developed Body Stuff into a full-fledged live act, appearing on bills around NYC with the likes of Martin Rev, Godflesh, and Uniform.

Now, with sophomore album Body Stuff 5 coming October 16, 2026 via The Chain (the multifaceted company co-founded by Reynolds and Justin Pearson of The Locust, Deaf Club, and Three One G Records), Body Stuff is Reynolds' primary focus. It is a project originating deep within the heart of its creator and occupying its own unique space. Yet, Reynolds' hope is to unite, not divide: 'My intention is to continue making the most authentic art I can. This is how we make the world a better place.'

Record Release Show

Body Stuff will play a record release show at TV Eye with Today Is the Day on 10/9. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Paul Roura



Photo Credit: Paul Roura

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