Blues Guitarist Jon Geiger Releases New Album 'Live At Harvelle's'

Jon Geiger has quietly become one of the busiest blues guitarists in the Southland.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Jon Geiger, who's quietly become one of the busiest blues guitarists in the Southland, releases his new album, Jon Geiger: Live at Harvelle's (Independent; Release Date: Friday, October 13). 

The thirteen-track album was recorded completely live this past Spring and Summer at famed blues club Harvelle's in Santa Monica, Calif., where Geiger was a regular, headlining performer.

Jon Geiger has been called one of SoCal's hardest-working blues men, and for good reason: The blues-rock guitarist and vocalist is seemingly always gigging, whether throughout Southern California, at a Blues Festival, or elsewhere. 

Through hard work, solid performances and stick-to-it persistence, Geiger has emerged as a national touring act,  performing on the Main Stage at the 2023 Woodystock Blues Festival in Lake Havasu City, and set to perform at the New Blues Festival in Long Beach, California in September 2024. 

A veteran of the Austin music scene, Geiger grew up in New York and became a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu just to make it home from school safely on the tough streets of Harlem.  The deep soul of BB King's “Live at the Regal” and the ferocious intensity of Eric Clapton's guitar work were life-changing for Jon.  Playing guitar became Jon's reason for living.  

The talent and passion of teen-aged Jon were quickly recognized by jazz greats such as Emily Remler and Hiram Bullock, both whom took him on as a student.  Remler even referred to Jon as her 'protégé.'  His talent and hard work paid off with a full scholarship to the Berklee College of Music.

"John Scofield and Mike Stern (both whom played with Miles Davis) were both as big a part of my path as Emily and Hiram. They would hand me off in some cases from one to the other when they toured," recalls Geiger. "I studied at their knee in their homes and no one cheered louder when I got my scholarships," Geiger says. 

After completing his studies in Boston, Jon promptly moved to Austin and began working alongside Austin's numerous great musicians while playing Antone's and the Texas' numerous blues haunts. Presently, Jon and band continue their ascent on the Los Angeles music scene, with his unique blend of captivating guitar work, soaring vocals and artful songwriting.  

Geiger has opened for Robben Ford, John Mayall, Charlie Sexton, Doyle Bramhall, and Joe Ely among other greats. 

PHOTO BY CHIP SCHUTZMAN



