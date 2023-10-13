Blu DeTiger Drops New Single 'Cut Me Down' With Mallrat

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger – named one of Forbes' “30 Under 30 in Music 2023” – returns with “Cut Me Down” featuring acclaimed Australian artist Mallrat.

Released today by Capitol Records, the two artists trade off on vocals, bringing a breezy, irrepressible energy as they confront those who take pleasure in cutting other people down. Blu also plays bass on the track, which she produced with John Hill and Sam Homaee. Blu and Mallrat wrote “Cut Me Down” with Hill, Homaee and Amy Allen.

“'Cut Me Down' is a self-talk anthem - reminding myself not to let someone cut me down. It's a groovy, sad bop,” says Blu DeTiger. I feel like this song is a nice evolution for me and a side of me that people haven't heard, but the soul-full chords and movement of the bassline anchor it in the Blu DeTiger sound.

This is one of the most melodic and moving bass parts I've written, and it follows and supports the vocals in a really cool way. The pitched-up vocals are like my higher angels speaking to me, and they're doing it with some spunk and attitude and aloofness. I also got to collaborate with my good friend Mallrat on this song. I have been a fan of hers for so long—I just love her tone, flow, and character in her voice. I think it fits and elevates this song perfectly.”

Blu, who supported Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth on their recent tours, will play Suwannee Hulaween in Live Oaks, FL on October 27. Additional information and tickets are available HERE. Blu won massive acclaim for her late 2022 headline run, with Billboard and Vanyaland covering opening night in Boston, PAPER on hand for her Los Angeles show and Rolling Stone taking fans backstage at NYC's Webster Hall on closing night.

“Cut Me Down” follows Blu's late 2022 hit “Elevator,” hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “songs you need to know,” and “Lipstick,” her contribution to NME x Bose's C23 Mixtape. Billboard said, “Blu DeTiger tends to exude an unflappable sense of cool in all of her songs, but ‘Elevator' may be her most impressively chilled-out track yet, as the rising pop star gives a tiring relationship no more attention than an eyeroll.”

FLOOD Magazine observed, “In ‘Elevator,' [Blu's] choruses are playful, while the verses are unique in how they each chronicle interwoven bits about dancing, night life, and unrequited romance… an addictive new track.” GRAMMY.com recently highlighted Blu as one of five “radiant bassists bringing their instrument to the forefront.”

About Blu DeTiger

Born in NYC, Blu was drawn to the bass early on. She took the stage at CBGB, prior to the iconic club's closing, when she was only seven. By 17, she was a staple in the city's creative scene. While playing in a multitude of bands, she also distinguished herself as a DJ, playing live bass during her sets. By early 2020, while also writing and producing her own music, Blu was cutting her teeth touring around the world with a variety of artists. After catching Jack Antonoff's eye, she played “Saturday Night Live” with Bleachers and joined him at Bonnaroo's Superjam.

Blu's releases have racked up over 170 million streams to date, including the hit single “Figure It Out,” which was featured on her independent debut EP How Did We Get Here? and charted at AAA and Alternative radio.

The track went viral in 31 territories, made NPR Music's Top 40 Songs of the Year, and earned attention from i-D, Paper, Variety, Billboard, Rolling Stone, among many others. After signing to Capitol Records, Blu released the irresistible “Elevator” and collaborations with Chromeo and Biig Piig. Her musicianship and inspiring personality have been spotlighted in campaigns for such brands as DKNY, Levi's, Fender, Smashbox and American Eagle.

About Mallrat

Prized producer, songwriter, and collaborator Mallrat – aka Grace Shaw – is a master of clever, timeless pop. Her trio of early EPs – Uninvited (2016), In The Sky (2018), Driving Music (2019) – are documents of an artist on the rise.

Released in 2022, her debut album, Butterfly Blue, solidified her reputation as a master of clever, timeless pop. Mallrat has garnered attention from The New York Times, NYLON, NPR and more. PAPER named her in their "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop," after making it onto the "Best of" lists by The Fader, Billboard, NOISEY, NME, Triple J and Teen Vogue.

At home in Australia, she continues to place Top 5 on Triple J charts. In the States, she made her late-night TV performance debut on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” while in the UK, winning "Best Australian Solo Act" at the NME Awards. She has toured both at home and internationally, including supports for Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess, and Conan Gray, selling out headline shows from London to New York, and collecting fans such as Mark Ronson, Azealia Banks and The Chainsmokers along the way.

Photo Credit: Kat Neisler