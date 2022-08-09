Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headline Tour

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 12, at 10 AM local time.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC's Webster Hall on December 3. See below for itinerary.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT here. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 12, at 10 AM local time.

Blu has been playing some of 2022's biggest festivals, including Hangout, Lightning In A Bottle, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Electric Forest. She recently completed a massively successful headline tour of Europe and performed with electro-funk duo Chromeo at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Last month, Capitol Records released "Crash Course," Blu's collaboration with Biig Piig. Consequence of Sound said, "The appropriately-named 'Crash Course' moves at an electrifyingly quick pace, complete with DeTiger's usual funk bass and some delightful auxiliary percussion. It's refreshing to hear both artists turn the tempo notch high while retaining their respectively cool styles, always effortless and wonderfully stylish."

Magnetic Magazine observed, "their summer banger...[is] a dance-floor-ready jam." Ones To Watch noted, "A loopy ride through electronic effects and backed by an infectious bass line, 'Crash Course' arrives as a chaotically cool track from Blu DeTiger and Biig Piig. As the 'it girls' in their respective US and UK lanes, this collaboration is lightning in a bottle."

Born in NYC, Blu became a staple in the city by age 16, DJing at different clubs and playing bass in the middle of her sets. Her strong passion for creativity - blending music and fashion - has led to campaigns with Levi's and DKNY, Fender's 2021 Up Next, and more. Early on, she toured with Caroline Polachek and Bleachers leading to a "Saturday Night Live" performance in January 2022.

Blu's releases have racked up over 120 million streams to date, including the hit single "Figure It Out," which was featured on her independent debut EP How Did We Get Here? and charted at AAA radio, made NPR Music's Top 40 Songs of the Year, and garnered attention from i-D, Paper, Variety and Flaunt Magazine, among many others. Hailing her as "one to watch," Paste said, "DeTiger perfectly encapsulates that chill, cool-girl pop sound with infectious bass grooves and gorgeous harmonies."

Blu DeTiger - 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

11/3 - Boston, MA - Royale

11/4 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

11/5 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

11/7 - Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

11/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/14 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

11/15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/17 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

11/19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

11/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

11/25 - Dallas, TX - - Granada Theater

11/26 - Austin, TX - - Scoot Inn

11/28 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12/3 - New York, NY - Webster Hall




