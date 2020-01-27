Black Caviar Release New EP

New York City electronic duo Black Caviar have unveiled their new 3-track EP Caviar Chronicles V1 set for release Friday, January 24th.

Listen below!

Overflowing with vibey beats and high energy melodies, Caviar Chronicles V1 starts Black Caviar's 2020 year on a high note. Following their 2-track EP 'Moon Landing', Caviar Chronicles Vol 1 encompasses the energetic live sets and ecstasy that Black Caviar is known to deliver. With tracks such as 'A Little Bit of Ecstasy' and 'Power of Love', listeners are thrown into an instant dance frenzy filled with funky basslines and rhythmic grooves. Driven by hypnotic deep-house undertones and feel-good vocal samples, Caviar Chronicles V1 sets Black Caviar's bar high just in time for festival season.

Concluding a rather impressive 2019, Black Caviar have amassed over 158 million Spotify streams to date and have garnered massive success with their hit 'What's Up Danger' feat Blackway (68 million Spotify streams) from the Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, which is now a certified RIAA gold record. Additionally, the duo debuted their fresh new remix of the Charlie's Angels theme song, from the official Charlie's Angels movie soundtrack and have officially wrapped up their North American tour.

With huge plans for 2020, Black Caviar has gifted fans with a collection of dance hits in Caviar Chronicles Vol 1, which will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, January 24th.





