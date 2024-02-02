Birmingham's Lolly Lee Set to Release Debut Album Produced By Neil Young Bandmate

Birmingham's Lolly Lee Set to Release Debut Album Produced By Neil Young Bandmate

Lolly Lee, a gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is set to release her highly anticipated self-titled album on February 23rd, 2024. Featuring a unique blend of rock and country influences, Lolly Lee's debut album is a testament to her exceptional talent and artistry.

Recorded at the renowned Admiral Bean Studio, Lolly Lee's self-titled album features 11 tracks, each showcasing her authentic and powerful musical style. With her soulful and emotive vocals, Lee's songs capture the essence of love, loss, and life in rural Alabama.

Lee's journey to this album has been filled with ups and downs, making her a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists. At 63 years young, she has proven to be a survivor, not just of herself, but of her dreams, as she navigated through the challenges of motherhood and loss.

For this album, Lee collaborated with long-time friend and Neil Young bandmate, producer Anthony Crawford. Together, they created a mesmerizing sound that showcases Lee's exceptional songwriting skills and Crawford's production expertise. Lee also enlisted vocal powerhouse Savana Lee, Crawford's wife and bandmate in Sugarcane Jane, to add another female perspective to the songs.

The lead single and video, "Great Crusade", will be released in a couple of weeks, giving listeners a taste of Lee's talent and setting the tone for the album.

The colored vinyl release of Lolly Lee's self-titled album is set for April, mastered by Eric Conn at Independent Mastering, adding to the excitement surrounding the release. With this album, Lolly Lee is poised to join the ranks of unknown legends, with Ralph Molina of Neil Young's Crazy Horse band calling her "an underestimated-underdog-real-deal-rock-and-roll artist".

TOUR DATES: 2/23 - The Front Porch, Lillian, AL, 2/24 - Stinky's Bait Shack, Santa Rosa Beach, Fl, 2/25 Field Day Music Festival, Tallahassee, Fl, 2/28 - The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville, TN, 4/5 Eddie's Attic, Decatur, GA, 4/6 Porch Fest, Apalach, FL, 5/25 Loch Lomond RoadHouse, Middletown, CA, 6/22 Sugar Creek Music Club, Hayden, AL, 7/27 Matilda's Music Under the Pines, Milton, GA.

Lolly Lee's self-titled album is a must-listen for fans of rock, roots and country music. With its captivating sound and heartfelt lyrics, this album is sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

For more information on Lolly Lee and her debut album, please visit her website at www.lollyleemusic.com.



