Bill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason Hann

Tickets for the West Coast tour are on sale Wednesday, Feb 1, at 10am local time.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident) & Jilian Nershi have announced a 13-date spring tour featuring fellow bandmate and String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann, marking the first time ever touring as a trio and first full spring tour for Bill & Jilian.

The tour will kick off on March 16 in Boulder, CO, before traveling to the West Coast in April. Tickets for the West Coast tour are on sale Wednesday, Feb 1, at 10am local time (other tour dates currently on sale).

About Bill & Jilian Nershi

Guitarist and co-founder of The String Cheese Incident, Bill Nershi, and wife Jilian Nershi, join together as a duo of harmonies and driving acoustic guitar, immediately drawing in the listener.

An inspired journey through various styles and influences, a throwback to the roots of American music, the Nershis have a relaxed way of connecting with the audience through the stories in their songs. Constantly finding ways to make the music sound complete as a duo, unique arrangements and a deep catalogue of original songs highlight the couple's dedication to their craft.

ON TOUR DATES

March 16 @ Chautauqua House | Boulder, CO

March 30 @ Triple Door | Seattle, WA

March 31 @ The Old Church Concert Hall | Portland, OR

April 1 @ Volcanic Theatre Pub | Bend, OR

April 2 @ Trinidad City Hall | Trinidad, CA

April 4 @ Crest Theatre | Sacramento, CA

April 5 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

April 6 @ Mystic Theatre | Petaluma, CA

April 7 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV

April 8 @ Big Basin Vineyards | Boulder Creek, CA

April 14 @ The Vinice West | Venice, CA

May 25-28 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

June 10 @ Hog Farm Hideaway | Laytonville, CA



