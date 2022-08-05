Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beverly Crusher Shares 'Gimmie the Power' Single

The new album is going to be released on August 12.

Aug. 5, 2022  

Seattle punk rock band Beverly Crusher has been chipping away and threatening a full album for about three years and finally have come to the point they can share said forthcoming new album Waste of Waves, due August 12th on Freakout Records.

Today, the band shares another new single off the record, "Gimmie the Power," a high-amplitude guitar-led track that could easily get a crowd moving within its first 30 seconds. As with their past releases, this new single exhibits the group's effortlessly infectious punk-rock flair.

Speaking on their newest single, the band says:

"'Gimmie the Power' is an anthem that takes many forms. Sometimes it's a chant for revolution, sometimes it's a call to the after world asking for for unworldy help, but always, it's about Cozell's irrational fear and obsession with Chucky (the doll from Child's Play)."

Beverly Crusher is a Seattle based band playing what they have coined as Acid Punk. As commanding as their namesake, their slick riffs and heavy shredding evoke flying car chases of the future. Pedal-to-the-metal bass playing by Max Stiles and the volcanic drumming of Sam Stiles are perfect ride-or-dies for Cozell Wilson's ruthless guitar and vox.

Formed in 2014, the trio offers heavy, high energy rock that's guaranteed to make your ears smirk. Their latest album, Candy Crusher, released by Den Tapes, offers livid lyrics and in-your-face guitar solos, whether listening through headphones or headbanging at their live shows. Aj Dent

If the Dirtbombs were read Our Band Could Be Your Life instead of bedtime stories when they were children, they might have turned out like Beverly Crusher. Alongside Max and Sam Stiles (on bass and drums, respectively), frontman Cozell Wilson sounds like a soul singer at the basement punk show, wailing heartfelt pleas after hydrating his throat with several cans of lukewarm beer.

Listen to the new single here:




