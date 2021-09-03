Betty Reed Releases 'Mistakes Made Lessons Learned' EP

Nashville artist Betty Reed has released the debut EP Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned today! The EP premiered earlier this week on Americana Highways.

"[Mistakes Made Lessons Learned] is a concept album, if you consider that the concept is 'life.' Ranging from clarifying misjudgments (on 'Misunderstood') to releasing resentments (on 'Let it Out') the album simply tracks individual development..." - Americana Highways

Drawing on personal experiences, Betty Reed relates stories of everyday life through her music. Struggles. Triumphs. Journeys. Her expressive vocals and clever lyrics resonate throughout her debut EP Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned, produced by Bill McDermott.

It's an eclectic collection of songs that showcase Reed's ability to write and perform across a musical spectrum. The first single "Karma" is about that moment you are free from an abusive relationship while the other person finally gets their comeuppance. "Misunderstood" sheds light on the #MeToo movement and standing up for ALL victims of harassment or assault.

While "Let It Out" and "Happy" are about her experiences with depression - the ways in which she finds her way out of the dark and into the light.

"Even though the subject matter of most of songs is serious, I mask it with an upbeat vibe-it's this veneer of cheeriness that you feel you have to project in order to feel normal."

Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned is out now!