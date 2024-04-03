Better Lovers Release 'The Flowering'; Spring Tours in North America & Europe Begin Soon

Better Lovers returned to the studio in January, recently wrapping up work on their debut full-length via SharpTone Records.
Better Lovers, who have been wrapping up work on their eagerly-awaited debut album, return to the road this Spring as a very busy remainder of 2024 kicks off, with numerous North American, and European tour dates and festival performances already confirmed.
In anticipation of the band’s back-to-back North American and European Spring treks, Better Lovers have released “The Flowering” (https://bfan.link/the-flowering), a three-minute track where the band, once again, demonstrates their explosive energy and the remarkable chemistry the fledgling band already possesses. The song is complemented by a Anthony Altamura-directed video that revels in its campiness, showcasing the five-piece outfit as they confront the less-than-friendly aspects of the natural world.
“’The Flowering” is a song we’ve been playing live since day one,” Greg Puciato explains. “It came from the same batch as the God Made Me An Animal EP, so it’s nice to finally have it recorded and out there. It’s a perfect example of how Jordan, Mitch, Goose, and Will playing together sounds like an absolute freight train. Being able to play this live so many times before recording it really amplified that even more, really deepened the groove of it, the music swings so fing hard. Not to mention the video is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever been a part of. The title and lyrics are an obvious metaphor for realizing that we are all more than what we’re conditioned to believe, and acknowledging the collective ‘waking up’ moment that we all seem to be going through right now.”
April 18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
April 19 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway
April 20 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 22 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
April 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
April 24 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
April 27 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World
April 29 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
April 30 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
May 2 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
May 3 Seattle, WA El Corazón
May 4 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
May 6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
May 7 Calgary, AB Dickens
May 9 Winnipeg, MB Exchange Event Centre
May 10 Fargo, ND The Aquarium
May 11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 12 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
May 14 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
May 15 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs
May 16 London, ON London Music Hall
June 23 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
June 24 Hamburg, DE Knust
June 25 Göteborg, SE Fängelset
June 26 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
June 28 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air
June 29 Munster, DE Vainstream
June 30 Köln, DE Luxor
July 5 Berlin, DE Lido
July 6 Velke Mezirici, CZ Fjatfest Festival
July 7 Karlsruhe, DE P8
July 9 Nottingham, UK Rescue Rooms
July 10 Bristol, UK Thekla
July 11 Cheltenham, UK 2000Trees
July 27 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
September 28 Louisville, KU Louder Than Life Festival
October 4 – 6 Birmingham, AL Furnacefest
October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas (Buffalo Riverworks)
Tickets for all shows are on-sale with ticketing links available via Godmademeananimal.com.
