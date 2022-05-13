Beth // James Release New Single 'Share It Out'

Austin's Beth // James let loose on their third single "Shake It Out" out today. Infusing some pop into their Americana sound, the song and video give nostalgic 70s vibes both sonically and visually with part of the video shot in an Airstream trailer.

"Lately, we've been interested songs that don't take themselves too seriously so we wanted this one to just be carefree. Pure fun. It's basically about working all day on emails and constantly being bombarded with screens. The feeling of just wanting to cut loose, hangout, and not think about anything," explains Mikaela Beth and Jordan James Burchill, the husband/wife duo behind Beth // James.

The same fun vibe carried over to the video. "We wanted a fun, retro house party. The first half of the video was shot at an Airstream in South Austin and the dance party scene was actually shot in our living room!"

"['Shake It Out'] knocks together pop and Americana with refreshing candor and biting musical chops. The psych-rock buzz of White Denim's influence can be heard on the standout track where memorable classic rock hooks and a slick guitar solo make this track a go-to listen." - Glide Magazine

"This upbeat, foot-tapping song is an absolute delight, designed to brighten your day. From its retro visual stylings to its warm smiles and dynamic dancing, this is utterly joyful to watch from start to finish." - Americana UK

Beth // James will release their full length debut album Get Together June 3, 2022.

Beth // James is the Austin-based husband/wife duo of Mikaela Beth and Jordan James Burchill who met at the University of North Texas's prestigious jazz program. Both highly accomplished players, Jordan and Mikaela are deeply embedded in the Austin music scene, and have gathered a constellation of like-minded friends who contribute throughout the record.

Jordan has been a collaborator of Austin psych-rockers White Denim in the past, and their shared love of jazz, great songwriting, and all things guitar proved to be a perfect fit. Their song "Lion Eyes" from the debut EP All In Life made its way into Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated BlackKklansman.

Watch the new music video here: