Betcha Kickstart The Summer With 'July'

Atlantic recording group Betcha is getting a head start on the summer with the release of their feel-good new single. "July." Produced by Nick Furlong (blink-182, WALK THE MOON, All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer), the high-energy track is available today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

"'July' is about accepting the highs and lows of life. One can't really exist without the other. If we never experienced bad days we wouldn't be able to truly appreciate how beautiful a good one can be," says the band, "Sometimes it can be difficult to convince yourself that things are okay, that there doesn't have to be a problem. "July" is our way of saying enjoy the highs, and if things happen to be low, good days will eventually come back around."

"July" marks the latest in a string of new music releases from Betcha, arriving hot on the heels of the acclaimed "If That's Alright," available for streaming and download; the track was joined by an equally energetic companion video, directed by Nashville-based filmmaker Joey Brodnax and featuring a cameo by Briston Maroney.

Written by Betcha with producer Brian Phillips (blink-182, Saint Motel), "If That's Alright" was met by effusive applause from the likes of Billboard, which named it one of "20 Great Songs To Discover While You're Quarantined," writing, "The uber-catchy 'If That's Alright' will have you dreaming of sunnier days." The "upbeat, undeniably catchy" "If That's Alright" "maintains its rock-infused heart, while also merging in elements of pop," raved Ones To Watch, adding simply, "Betcha is an electric reminder of why we love rock."

As if that weren't enough, "If That's Alright" has been joined by a spectacular new remix by UK-based producer Diamond Eyes. "If That's Alright (Diamond Eyes Remix)" is available for streaming and download; an inventive official video is streaming now.

"If That's Alright" in turn followed Betcha's acclaimed debut EP, FALLING, available now via all digital music retailers and streaming services. FALLING includes such fan favorites as "Lucy Lucy," "Coincidental," and the ebullient title track, the later of which was recently featured on The CW's smash series, Riverdale. In addition, all three tracks are joined by official music videos, streaming now via YouTube.

Known for an irrepressible stage presence honed on countless local stages and national tours alongside such like-minded acts as Kaleo, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Judah The Lion, Betcha hope to return to the road later this year. The band recently performed live in their trusty touring van for Jam In The Van's "Jam In YOUR Van" fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Sweet Relief Musician Fund's COVID-19 Fund.





