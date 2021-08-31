Bestfriend Releases 'Hannah In The City', Announces EP

Bestfriend has released the lead single off their upcoming EP, "places I've lived". "Hannah in the City" is a song about the what if's. A little sweet and a little angsty, the track is relatable in all the best ways. Drenched in a rosy haze of nostalgia, "Hannah in the City" will transport you into a hypnagogic state, caught between intimate memories and missed opportunities. The moment you didn't say something when you should've. The tricky decision you had to do that maybe you're still second-guessing. Bittersweet and tender, Bestfriend's dreamy bedroom pop melodies hit close to home, and do so with remarkable sensibility.

The track was premiered via The Line of Best Fit, who wrote: "Bestfriend's distinctive production style shines brightly on the track, with crisp percussion pinning down the film of hazy synths beneath its beguiling vocal harmonies ... Singer Stacy Kim was inspired to pen the track whilst reflecting on a girl who broke her heart several years previously. Expressing admiration for the many queer artists currently dominating the indie-pop sphere - Rina Sawayama, MUNA, and Clairo, to name but a few - Kim is keen to explore her own relationships with women through Bestfriend's music."

On the track, Stacy shares: "It's a happy-sad-angry reminiscing song all about potential / possibilities / the idea that a relationship might not have fallen apart if we'd just done this or that - all while knowing in the back of your head that it was obviously doomed to fail in the first place. The paradox of thinking about all of the "what-if" questions while having the answer right in front of you, clear as day. We'd be fine if you hadn't moved away. You didn't want kids. You didn't want to get married. You don't get along with my friends. Scapegoating the symptoms instead of acknowledging the truth: it was never gonna work out."

Written and produced entirely by the duo (Stacy Kim and Kaelan Geoffrey) and mixed by Grammy-nominated Travis Ference (Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Imagine Dragons), "Hannah in the City" is a DIY gem wrapped up in a glossy finish. The track features a dreamy arrangement of synths and electric guitar, accompanied by the silky tones of Kim's vocals for a truly immersive bedroom pop sound.

"places I've lived" is a part 1 of a series of letters; these songs are dedicated to the people and places of the young adult lives they are growing out of. Written and produced entirely by the duo and mixed by Grammy-nominated Travis Ference (Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Imagine Dragons), places i've lived will be closely followed by the fully written and produced sister EP, places i've left.