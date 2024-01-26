Benson Boone Announces Upcoming Album & World Tour 'Fireworks and Rollerblades'

Global pop sensation Benson Boone announces his 2024 album and world tour, Fireworks and Rollerblades.

The massive 40-date tour spans North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The news arrives on the heels of his new single "Beautiful Things," which debuted at #4 on Spotify's US Chart and #16 on the Global Chart, and has accumulated nearly 30 million streams in one week.

The North American leg of Boone's upcoming tour kicks off on April 3 in Chicago, with stops in Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Vancouver on May 4. On May 21, the singer-songwriter will cross the pond to begin his trek across the UK and Europe, starting in London and ending in Helsinki on June 11. In September, he'll finish off the tour in Australia and New Zealand. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Fans can sign up now at bensonboone.com to access the Artist Presale beginning on Monday, January 29 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, starting Friday, February 2 at 10 AM local time.

Boone's new single will be front and center on the setlist. "Beautiful Things" caused a major stir on social media ahead of its release, with his viral teasers amassing nearly 200 million views across TikTok and Instagram. That anticipation translated into an instant hit for the 21-year-old, with the soaring track being his biggest debut to date. He will perform the hit song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Thursday, February 1.

"Beautiful Things" and his upcoming tour continue a trend of big achievements for Boone. Last year, MTV named him their Global PUSH Artist for October, while his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like “What Was,” “Little Runaway,” and “Sugar Sweet.” He headlined a sold-out headline tour across North America and Europe, then ended the year with the release of his moving single “To Love Someone.”

The PULSE EP was preceded by his 2022 piano ballad “Before You” and the Walk Me Home… EP, which included his breakout single “GHOST TOWN” — Boone's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Top 25 hit at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio. It also became his first RIAA-certified Gold record, followed by “In The Stars,” which is now certified Platinum.

BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:

NORTH AMERICA:

April 3 — Chicago, IL — Salt Shed

April 4 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

April 6 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

April 7 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

April 11 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

April 12 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

April 14 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 15 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 16 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

April 18 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

April 19 — Tampa, FL — Jannus Live

April 20 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

April 22 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

April 23 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

April 25 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

April 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

April 28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

April 29 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

May 3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

May 4 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre

UK/EU:

May 21 — London, UK — Heaven

May 23 — Antwerp, Belgium — Trix

May 25 — Paris, France — Elysee Montmartre

May 26 — Cologne, Germany — Kantine

May 28 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

May 30 — Zurich, Switzerland — Mascotte

June 1 — Prague, Czech Republic — Rock Cafe

June 2 — Warsaw, Poland — Progresja

June 4 — Berlin, Germany — Metropol

June 5 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

June 6 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryshuset Arenan

June 8 — Trondheim, Norway — NEON Festival

June 9 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

June 11 — Helsinki, Finland — House of Culture

AUS/NZ:

Sept 14 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

Sept 16 – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

Sept 18 – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Theatre

Sept 19 – Sydney, NSW – Enmore Theatre

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold