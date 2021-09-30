Ben Abraham Releases 'I Am Here' Featured in GREY'S ANATOMY

Ben Abraham has released his latest single "I Am Here," along with news that the track will make an impressive television debut on tonight's season premiere of Grey's Anatomy airing Thursday, September 30 on ABC.

The high-energy track is lifted off his forthcoming sophomore album Friendly Fire - due out January 21, which can be preordered here.

Upon announcing Friendly Fire earlier this month, Abraham also released the powerful track "Runaway", which found the acclaimed artist delivering an intimately raw and personal narrative juxtaposed against a driving beat and glittering synths.

The song arrived paired with a powerful one-take visual inspired by the film "Shame," starring a young runner traversing through the dark, late-night streets of Los Angeles.

Abraham's debut LP Sirens was initially self-released in 2014, earning widespread critical praise and leading to a 2016 reissue via indie label Secretly Canadian. Featuring appearances from Sara Bareilles and Gotye, the album was hailed by the New York Times as "a debut of remarkable depth."

Listen to the new track here: