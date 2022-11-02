Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Begonia to Release New Album 'Powder Blue' in February

Begonia to Release New Album 'Powder Blue' in February

Powder Blue is set for release on February 24.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Begonia-the solo project of alt-pop Canadian artist Alexa Dirks-confirms her second studio album, Powder Blue, set for release on February 24 via Birthday Cake Records; pre-save/pre-order HERE. The first album single "Right Here" debuts today alongside an accompanying video.

"'Right Here' is a love song for all my friends," says Begonia. "The Matts (Schellenberg and Peters), Marcus Paquin and I started writing it in December 2019 about how I was on tour all the time-always feeling like I was missing my friends' milestones, parties, birthdays etc. I love what I do, but the sacrifice is that you're not really someone who can like...BE THERE physically for a lot of important (and unimportant) things back home."

The album is written and produced by Begonia, Matt Peters and Matthew Schellenberg (Royal Canoe) with contributions from Jason Agel (Björk, Kelly Clarkson, Prince) and Joe LaPorta (FKA twigs, beabadoobee, Solange).

Of the album, Begonia says: "Powder Blue is more of an emotion. It makes me think of my baby blanket, the color of the Virgin Mary's shawl at the church Christmas play, the airiness of clouds on a summer day, chlorine filled water in a hotel pool, Elvis in the '70s wearing an ill-fitting jumpsuit, the wallpaper in my room growing up, the collection of faded denim jackets in my basement. The name of this album needed to be something that encompasses all of the feelings that these songs give me when they are put together. When I listen to them as a unit, they send me back to the words, the color. To me, this album holds a muted nostalgia, musings on childhood, the complexities of new love, self-love, religion, virginity and sexuality. There's an indulgence in emotional depth and pain yet also an indulgence in love and a poppy lightness -two sides I've always tried to balance. I feel like I let my guard down even more with this record and decided to not hold back on either end."

Powder Blue follows Begonia's 2017 EP Lady In Mind and debut album Fear, released in 2019 to widespread critical praise. Fear received a nomination for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2019 Juno Awards and also earned Begonia a nod for Polaris Music Prize.

As Begonia, Alexa Dirks creates bold, surprising pop that is tempered with sensitivity and wisdom. In her music, Begonia leans hard into a sense of arrival. Whether it's learning to come into her own or processing a brutal heartbreak, Dirks' intimate lyrics and audacious sound allows for her audience to relate to the messiness of life with an honesty that is refreshing.

Despite the turmoil from which it emerged, Powder Blue represents Dirks feeling settled by coming to terms with her past and present-from religious conflict, to exploring sexuality and managing mental health, the new album finds Dirks wresting with life's thornier moments in more evocative ways.

Tour Dates

November 10-Los Angeles, CA-Hotel Café

November 12-San Francisco, CA-Milk Bar

November 14-Seattle, WA-Sunset

November 15-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Lounge

November 18-Revelstoke, BC-Revelstoke PAC

November 19-Vernon, BC-Vernon & District PAC

November 21-Penticton, BC-Cleland Community Centre

November 22-Nelson, BC-Capitol Theatre



Girl Scout Release New Single All The Time And Everywhere Photo
Girl Scout Release New Single 'All The Time And Everywhere'
Stockholm-based newcomers Girl Scout have released their latest song “All The Time And Everywhere,” the official follow-up to their debut single “Do You Remember Sally Moore?.” Teaming up with director Jessie Morgan, the visual was filmed on Super 8 during their first ever festival performances this summer. 
Aly & AJ Release New Single With Love From Photo
Aly & AJ Release New Single 'With Love From'
Aly & AJ unleash their new track “With Love From.' Like the thunder before a storm, “With Love From” (co-produced by Aly & AJ alongside Yves Rothman & James McAlister) feels heavy yet electric, emotionally stirring yet calming, and is the first taste of the sisters’ forthcoming album of the same.
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum Photo
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum
The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners.
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency” Photo
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”
Shevyn Roberts releases an upcoming album 'High On Frequency' with the lead single 'Runnin Outta Time,' which features a Robert Eibach remix. Robert Eibach-DJ, Producer, Remixer, Songwriter-who has worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and many others.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!