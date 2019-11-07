Beck Reveals New Track & Music Video 'Dark Places'

Beck has released 'Dark Places', a brand new track featured on his forthcoming 14th studio album, 'Hyperspace', due for release November 22nd.

Watch the new lyric video, directed by Eddie Obrand, below!

'Hyperspace' will mark the seven-time GRAMMY-winner's most collaborative effort to date, featuring co-production from Pharrell Williams, guest collaborators Sky Ferreria, Paul Epworth, Chris Martin, Greg Kurstein and more.

Photo Credit: Peter Hapak





