Beans On Toast Releases New Song 'Glastonbury Weekend'

With the Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts postponed this year because of you-know-what, Beans' latest single arrives on what would have been its 50th Anniversary celebration.



What will you miss the most?

The Stone Circle on the Summer Solstice? Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney on the Pyramid? The sun shining over Pennard Hill?



Saluting the greatest festival on Earth, 'Glastonbury Weekend' touches on all of these and so much more. Singing...



"all of the music and the madness and the magic and the millions of memories that can't be replicated... I need something to restore my faith in humanity: I need Glastonbury!"

Beans on Toast is a legitimate Glastonbury veteran. First attending the festival in 1997 when he was 16 years old he's not missed one since. The first-ever Beans on Toast gig was also at the festival in 2006. Performing every single year from then on, he has risen up to play slots on Avalon, Shangri La & Leftfield stages. He's written countless songs about the festival and the first chapter of his debut book (Drunk Folk Stories 2018) is all about his first experience and how it changed his life. He's got many a Glastonbury story to share, be it battling electrical power storms to continue a gig, to breaking capacity on both the Greenpeace field and the Avalon tent, Brexit breakfast with Billy Bragg or stumbling across Banksy in the middle of a piece. To say Beans on Toast loves Glastonbury with all his heart is an understatement.

Giving back to the festival with this new song,'Glastonbury Weekend' is a tribute to everything it stands-for and a reflection on what we would ever do without it. If you're missing Glastonbury this weekend, you're not the only one....

Written, recorded and released from lockdown, 'Glastonbury Weekend' is out on all platforms on 26th June, but you can download the single from Beans' website today, here. His fourth single since the pandemic began, it follows 'Strange Days', 'Human Contact' and recent release 'Chessington World of Adventures'; each offering Beans' typically incisive social and political commentary during a time like no-other.



If you're missing your festival fix of live music, Beans on Toast will be co-hosting 'Grand Aid' tomorrow night (25 June) alongside Glastonbury familiar: Frank Turner. This special one-off gig is an essential fundraiser for The Clapham Grand, who, like many venues, are fighting for survival in these tough and uncertain times. Streaming live from the venue itself, Beans and Frank will present an evening of songs and conversation, with some wonderfully talented friendly faces in support, and a very special guest slot from Billy Bragg via video link.

