Bayside Teams Up with Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas On New Single

The Blue EP is set to be released digitally on March 17th and on limited edition vinyl on April 21st

Feb. 02, 2023  

Esteemed punk act Bayside has today announced The Blue EP, set to be released digitally on March 17th and on limited edition vinyl on April 21st via Hopeless Records.

The vinyl is limited to 1,500 worldwide and is on blue vinyl with a screenprinted B-Side. The three song collection features recent single "Go To Hell" and serves as a follow up to last fall's The Red EP.

Today fans can listen to "How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. An ominous intro and sneering vocals see the band leaning into their heavier influences - culminating in a scorching guitar solo. Pre-save and pre-order The Blue EP now here.

Bayside will be bringing their new EP on the road later this month for the Just Like Home Tour. The lineup pays homage to the band's local scene, with fellow New Yorkers I Am The Avalanche and Koyo providing support on the month long run.

The Just Like Home Tour kicks off on February 10th in Houston, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and more. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now here.

In 2021, Bayside celebrated more than two decades with the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck anniversary tour. For the past 21 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression.

At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

The Red EP, out now via Hopeless Records, marked Bayside's first new music since 2019's Interrobang‽. The EP's three songs see the band refining their unique brand of punk rock even further, with powerful, powerful, hard-hitting melodies.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

2/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
2/11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
2/12 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
2/14 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater (LOW TIX)
2/15 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden AMP (LOW TIX)
2/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
2/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (LOW TIX)
2/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
2/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (LOW TIX)
2/21 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
2/24 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre (LOW TIX)
2/25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
2/26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro (LOW TIX)
2/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
3/1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
3/3 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall (LOW TIX)
3/4 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
3/5 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
3/7 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (SOLD OUT)
3/8 - New York, NY @ LPR (SOLD OUT)
3/9 - New York, NY @ LPR (SOLD OUT)
3/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (SOLD OUT)
3/12 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall (SOLD OUT)



