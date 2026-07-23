Bajune Tobeta Shares Lo-Fi Single 'Memories' Ahead of 'Anechoic' Album Release

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Tokyo-based composer, producer, and acoustic researcher Bajune Tobeta has released a new single, 'Memories,' the second preview from his forthcoming album ANECHOIC, due out August 14, 2026 via CROIX Co., Ltd. and electric sheep. The lo-fi track is built from layered electronic textures, a subtle beat, and fragments of piano, and follows an earlier collaboration with Christian Fennesz titled 'After The Silence.' The five-track album takes its name and opening track from the concept of the anechoic chamber, a room designed to absorb all sound reflections, and draws on contemporary classical composition, lo-fi electronics, and piano. Tobeta, who studied under Ryuichi Sakamoto, has maintained a long-running research practice focused on the relationship between sound and human consciousness.

ANECHOIC takes its title and opening track from the concept of the anechoic chamber, a room engineered to absorb all reflections of sound. Tobeta translated this concept into music: a fusion of orchestral instrumentation and electronics that renders silence itself as a compositional element.

Tobeta shared the following statement on 'Memories': 'In a room where the outside has gone quiet, the first thing to surface is memory. Not the kind you summon deliberately, but the kind that rises on its own out of the stillness. I built 'Memories' from layered textures and fragments, the way those images assemble themselves.'

The album title also takes inspiration from Haruki Murakami's novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World, whose two interwoven narratives — the dense sonic life of contemporary Tokyo and a walled, silent realm of the inner mind — find their musical counterpart in the anechoic chamber: a space that strips away external sound to reveal what lies within.

The release closes with 'Satie's Dream,' an original piano composition that reimagines the legacy of Erik Satie. Satie's concept of 'furniture music' proposed sound that dissolves into the background of everyday life. Tobeta asks: what would Satie compose if he were alive today, surrounded by the ambient noise of the modern world?

Earlier on the release, that same Satie lineage is reframed through 'Gymnopedie (AOKI takamasa Remix),' a reworking of Tobeta's solo piano performance of 'Gymnopedie No. 1' by electronic artist AOKI takamasa, known for his releases on raster-noton, Stroboscopic Artefacts, and commmons, the label founded by Sakamoto.

Tobeta's work in acoustic research has led to collaborations with ANA, Hoshino Resorts, and Fitbit, designing sound environments for hospitality, aviation, and everyday life. His game music credits include the Katamari Damacy series (Bandai Namco). ANECHOIC represents the artistic distillation of a career spent listening to how sound shapes experience.

The album was mastered by Denis Blackham, on the recommendation of Fennesz. It is released through CROIX Co., Ltd. / electric sheep, distributed by The Orchard.

Bajune Tobeta — ANECHOIC — Tracklisting

1. Anechoic

2. Memories

3. After the Silence (with Christian Fennesz)

4. Gymnopedie (AOKI takamasa Remix)

5. Satie's Dream

ANECHOIC is due August 14th, 2026 via CROIX Co., Ltd. / electric sheep. Pre-orders are available at bajune.com.

Photo Credit: Eri Inoue



Photo Credit: Eri Inoue

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