BTS Announces Return To The UK With Map Of The Soul Tour

Today global superstars BTS announce details of their return to the U.K with their MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. This outing follows last year's massive BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which sold out 4 stadium shows in Europe in minutes.



BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR will be their biggest European tour ever and kicks off on July 3rd at Twickenham Stadium in London. The band will also travel to Rotterdam and Berlin before wrapping on July 17th and 18th in Barcelona. Please see full itinerary below.



Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

BTS 2020 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 3 London, UK Twickenham Stadium

Sat Jul 4 London, UK Twickenham Stadium

Wed Jul 8 Rotterdam, NL Feyenoord Stadium

Sat Jul 11 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion Berlin

Sun Jul 12 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion Berlin

Fri Jul 17 Barcelona, ES Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Sat Jul 18 Barcelona, ES Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.





