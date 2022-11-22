BROODS Remix LILA DREW's 'Bad Juice'

Rising star Lila Drew teams up with BROODS - a ten-time New Zealand Music award winning act who've amassed over 1B streams to date, collaborated with Lorde and Tove Lo, and toured with HAIM and Taylor Swift - on a new remix of her previously released single "Bad Juice." The remix is a fresh and upbeat re-imagination of the original track (which was named a "must listen" by i-D), full of dynamic melodies and prime for the dance floor.

Caleb Nott (BROODS) on Remixing "Bad Juice":

It was such an honor to give Lila Drew's "Bad Juice" a new life. It makes it so easy to do a remix when the topline is so good! The idea for the remix came almost straight away and I didn't emerge from my hotel room for a few days until I was done. Thank you to Lila for trusting me to play around with her song.

Lila Drew on "Bad Juice (Broods Remix)":

This BROODS remix is just so epic - I've been such a fan of BROODS for so long (and saw them live when I was maybe 15 I think) and it's awesome to be able to collaborate with them on this. They brought a whole new spirit to bad juice, but also kept that funny, sarcastic nature of the song in tact - they reimagined the song with a really cool danceability and youthfulness, and I just really love their take on it.

Drew recently released All The Places I Could Be, her debut full-length album via AWAL. "The songwriter has a real sense of depth to her work," said Clash. "Perhaps brought into focus by her own experiences, packing a huge deal into her 22 years. Lila blends a literate sensibility with an empathetic touch in her songwriting."

The London-born, L.A-raised Yale student transforms all the unease of young adulthood into high-impact pop songs, tapping into the refined musicality she's honed since writing her own material from the age of 10. Last week she shared a full live concert of the album, shot documentary style. The film chronicles all the unease of the transition into adulthood and the searching, stumbling trials of finding love at that age. Drew's incredible vocal prowess is on full display in this immersive and emotional short film.

Lila Drew also shared a new music video this month for album stand out track "Used To", via The FADER, who said Drew's "big hooks and emotionally charged songs often feel as if they are being delivered with a wink."

The video, directed by on-going creative collaborator Vincent Haycock (Lana Del Rey, Harry Styles, Florence & the Machine), perfectly captured the bright and playful spirit of the song and further highlights the theme of interpersonal relationships through a pastiche of mediums that weaves seriousness with silliness - capturing the emotional kaleidoscope of growing up. The track also received a "world first" play from Zane Lowe and a BBC Radio1 Future Pop premiere.

Like her contemporaries Clairo, Beabadoobee, and others, Drew examines what it means to come of age, but her debut album focuses on the paradox between the worlds crafted by her favorite writers (Joan Didion's "The White Album" was a big point of inspiration for Drew) and her own - For Drew, what she saw in Didion's work was how she was able to create relationships that were unfiltered and raw, compared to the ways in which technology inhibits relationships and experiences off the "crystal screen" for Drew and her generation.

This summer, Lila debuted many of the songs from All The Places I Could Be live on a European tour that included a sold out headline show at the Folklore in Hoxton, London and dates across Europe supporting Oh Wonder.

Lila has been releasing singles since high school garnering major attention for her pop chops. Early on, Drew was co-signed by critics like Rolling Stone, Harper's Bazaar and The FADER who said she "has a voice so smooth it reminds you of the sunshine of her hometown."

Watch the new lyric video here: