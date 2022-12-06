Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLONDSHELL Signs to Partisan Records & Shares New Single 'Veronica Mars'

BLONDSHELL Signs to Partisan Records & Shares New Single 'Veronica Mars'

Blondshell has released her newest single (and first for her new label), “Veronica Mars.”

Dec. 06, 2022  

2022 has seen Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) capture the ears and attention of music critics and fans alike with the release of four singles and her incredibly captivating shows in Los Angeles, London and across the U.S. as the support for Porridge Radio. She will be closing out the year with a sold-out headline show at New York City's Mercury Lounge tomorrow night (December 7th).

Today, along with the announcement that she has signed to Partisan Records (IDLES, Beth Orton, Fontaines D.C.), Blondshell has released her newest single (and first for her new label), "Veronica Mars."

The single, an instant-classic indie-rock banger propelled by a wall of wailing guitars, a perfect under-two-minute scorcher, is an ode to early-aughts-cult-TV and a subtly-stated depiction of how the media conditions us as kids, with Teitelbaum's lyrics declaring "Logan's a dick/I'm learning that's hot."

She shares, "I was obsessed with the show 'Veronica Mars' as a kid and I was revisiting it around the time I wrote this song. I wanted to sing about that childhood era when I was being exposed to a lot more than I was comfortable with. 'Gimme shelter' refers to the song but I'm also saying please give me shelter from graphic TV and film, from New York City, overwhelming lyrics, etc. I think the song is just about having my boundaries crossed and the effects of those transgressions (for example, growing up to think men are hot if they're assholes)."

In January Teitelbaum and her band will once again hit the road as the support for Suki Waterhouse's North American tour. The dates kicks off January 18th in Denver, CO at the Bluebird Theatre and will make stops in, among other markets, Chicago's Metro, NYC's

Webster Hall, and Dallas' Cambridge Room HOB before concluding with two nights in Los Angeles at The Fonda and El Rey on February 10th and 11th, respectively. Additionally, Blondshell will make her return to Austin for SXSW 2023. See all tour dates below and visit www.blondshellmusic.com for more information.

Blondshell's live shows have been as equally lauded as her singles by music fans and press alike. She recently made her festival debut playing a slot at Austin City Limits where the Austin Chronicle declared "we're sold on Blondshell" continuing "this special songwriter showed shades of Patti Smith and mid-Nineties alt-poets to early attendees."

Previous to that the LA-based Teitelbaum embarked on her first tour of the U.S. (as support for Porridge Radio) where she debuted her take on Built To Spill's "Carry The Zero." Blondshell has also played in London, marked her first show in Los Angeles supporting Horsegirl at The Echo and last month played at the Corona Capital 2022 festival in Mexico City.

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut "Olympus," "Kiss City," and this summer's "Sepsis," which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their "Recommends" column as they called it a "phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP." Leading to "Veronica Mars" she released "Cartoon Earthquake" as part of the prestigious Spotify Singles series.

Blondshell was also included in The New York Times' "Popcast Live! The New Faces of 2022,"discussing the year's breakout stars. One of Pigeons & Planes' "Artists To Watch," Stereogum has called her writing "raw and tough and vulnerable,"while UPROXX pegged her a "Must Hear Indie Artist" and NYLON featured her as "Indie's New Artist You Need To Know".

Listen to the new single here:

Blondshell Live Dates

12/07/22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT

01/18/23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*

01/20/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

01/21/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

01/22/23 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*

01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*

02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle*

02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone's*

02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

* denotes with Suki Waterhouse

EU/UK Live Dates

05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère

05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club

05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES

05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

Blondshell is the angriest, clearest and most vulnerable side of Sabrina Teitelbaum. Blondshell ﻿is a woman who knows where her wounds are and instead of looking away. She studies them, cleans them, and sews them back up. Growing up in the early 2000s in a chaotic New York City household, Teitelbaum sought comfort in the music of legends like Patti Smith, Joy Division and the Velvet Underground.

In a fingerless gloves phase, she found Imogen Heap and Elliott Smith, singing their songs at open mic nights around Manhattan. She discovered her sexuality around this time and found confidence in her queer identity while walking around the Lower East Side and listening to Tracy Chapman and Sophie B. Hawkins.

Teitelbaum quickly learned to tell her own stories through songwriting and found relief in confessional lyricism - equal parts devastating and droll, sexy and tempestuous, yet always deeply relatable. It took her some time and a previous project to find her sound, but she has always clung to uncompromising truth in music, having honed her technique with producer Yves Rothman.



St. Vincent To Host New Podcast History Listen: Rock Photo
St. Vincent To Host New Podcast 'History Listen: Rock'
Double Elvis, the audio-first media company behind music and true crime podcasts, and Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a new Audible Original, History Listen: Rock. The show is hosted by St. Vincent, who guides listeners through key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre.
Celebrate A Cool Yule With Louis Armstrong Holiday Gifts And His First-Ever Christmas Albu Photo
Celebrate A Cool Yule With Louis Armstrong Holiday Gifts And His First-Ever Christmas Album
When the world-renowned jazz icon Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) was on tour, he would always put up a small Christmas tree in the hotel he and his wife Lucille were staying. When they were home for the holidays, they would lavishly display their Corona Queens home with decorations, sing carols, recite The Night Before Christmas, and Armstrong sent friends his homemade holiday cards, made in his genius, down home style.  
Multi-Platinum Songwriter/Producer Sam Hollander To Release New Book 21 HIT WONDER Tomorro Photo
Multi-Platinum Songwriter/Producer Sam Hollander To Release New Book 21 HIT WONDER Tomorrow
On December 6th, songwriter and producer Sam Hollander will release his new book, 21 Hit Wonder, Flopping My Way To The Top Of The Charts on BenBella Books Inc., a true story about his adventures in songwriting.  In addition, Hollander will couple the release with a college speaking tour (dates below) and donating 100% of his proceeds to the charity Musicians On Call.
Joshua Vranas Lost Time Released to Streaming Services Photo
Joshua Vranas' 'Lost Time' Released to Streaming Services
Joshua’s work has been featured by Lincoln Center’s BROADWAY’S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre’s VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship.

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share