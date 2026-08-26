BINA. Releases New Single THE ART OF ANGER via Platoon

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

South London artist BINA. has released her new single 'The Art of Anger,' out via Platoon. With this release, BINA. builds on the themes of 'Soft Rage' — a phrase she has carried with her for the past three years since the release of 'Dopamine,' a song whose fearlessness ultimately gave her the confidence to step beyond her comfort zone. Continuing to push the boundaries of her sonic world, 'The Art of Anger' sees BINA. fusing indie and grungy punk textures with raw vocals, expansive instrumentation, propulsive drums, and unfiltered, direct lyricism.

Produced by Subculture, the quietly seething track marks a new chapter in BINA.'s relationship with anger, exploring the freedom that comes with allowing yourself to feel and express the darker emotions we're often taught to suppress. Rather than treating anger as something destructive or shameful, 'The Art of Anger' embraces it as a necessary form of release and a way of letting go in order to continue operating on a frequency of peace and softness. With this track, BINA. finally gives herself permission to sit with her rage, understand it and let it be heard.

When speaking about the single BINA. said:

'I made this song to bookmark the time I spent getting to know and get comfortable with anger that's lived deep within me for a while but has been suppressed for many years and many reasons. This song is like a condensed version of that process.'

'The Art of Anger' is accompanied by immersive visuals directed by Niya Dre, which will launch tonight at 6:30 pm. Filmed mostly using a body-mounted camera, the video follows BINA. and her friends through different corners of South London, moving between a house party, the local food shop and basketball courts, capturing the laughs and energy from the night alongside, the moments of disassociation, anxiety and frustration.

BINA. continues her rise as one of the UK's most exciting and versatile new voices. Previously known for blurring the boundaries between R&B, neo-soul, jazz, pop and alternative music, BINA. is now establishing a grittier sonic identity, leaning further into the indie, rock and punk influences that have shaped her artistic world from the beginning. It's a direction she has always been drawn to, but one she never felt sonically ready to fully explore until now. Coupled with the lack of Black female representation across these genres, it took time for BINA. to build the confidence to truly anchor herself within these spaces - despite being inspired by them since she was a young teenager.

Now, she embraces those influences without compromise, resulting in some of her boldest and most assured work to date. With 'The Art of Anger', and her previous indie-pop single 'Zombies', BINA. begins to mould a world that is distinctly her own, balancing the harsh realities of life with relatable vulnerability, all through a deep new devotion to honesty and experimental fearlessness.

About BINA.

Since debuting in 2019 with her EP Humble Abode, BINA. has captivated audiences through her ability to transcend genre boundaries, blending harsh and delicate sonic textures and seamlessly moving from bedroom pop to experimental jazz and now indie/punk. Through her music, BINA. chronicles the journey of a young Black woman navigating self-discovery and identity, crafting immersive soundscapes that invite listeners into her world. A true multi-hyphenate, she is also a visual artist, DJ, and model, having collaborated with brands including Nike, VANS, Lazy OAF, and Doc Martens, and walked for Anciela London at Fashion Week.

Following the momentum of her sophomore EP, This Is Not A Film and standout singles such as 'Boundaries' and 'Dark Cloud' - which earned support from BBC 1XTRA, The FADER, and Lyrical Lemonade - BINA.'s released her third EP, Chaos Is Her Name, which marked a defining breakthrough moment. The project not only amassed 10+ Million streams but firmly established her as an experimental, avant guard, sonic polymath, who is creating a sound that feels raw, emotionally charged and authentic.

With over 37K Instagram followers, and co-signs from Kojey Radical, Amaarae, KOKOROKO, and Isaiah Rashad, BINA. continues to soar. Following her sold-out European mini-tour and acclaimed singles 'Tracey Beaker' and 'Pendulum,' she joined Little Simz and Hope Tala on tour in autumn 2025. Prior to this, she performed a sold-out headline show at The Lower Third and completed a UK & EU tour supporting Yazmin Lacey as well as a successful international tour alongside BLK ODYSSY. Fearless and ever-evolving, BINA. stands as a defining voice of her generation, representing an artist who is rewriting the rules on her own terms.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...