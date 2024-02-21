Ashnikko & Dora Jar Collab On New 'You Make Me Sick!' Remix

Blue-haired pop provocateur Ashnikko teams up with their close friend, alt-pop musician Dora Jar for a remix of their epic single “You Make Me Sick!”

“You Make Me Sick!” was originally released on Ashnikko's acclaimed debut album WEEDKILLER, which earned worldwide acclaim from the likes of Associated Press, NPR, Rolling Stone, PAPER, NME, and many more. Now, following her biggest world tour to date, Ashnikko has returned with this special remix featuring Dora Jar.

The original saw Ashnikko release their frustrations at exes with guttural vocals over a nu-metal-inspired distortion and menacing beat, while the new remix sees producer apob (EKKSTACY, Deb Never, Rachel Chinouriri) work alongside Dora Jar to turn the production on its head. With acoustic guitar, dreamy vocals and soothing synths the new version sees the pair bring a new dimension to this powerful song.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dora Jar explains: “You Make Me Sick! is one of my favorite and most played songs of the past year. I listened to it in the car so much over the summer. It unlocked my feminine rage in such a liberating way that it drove me to tears multiple times. When Ash asked me to do a remix, I didn't think it would be possible because of how much I already loved the original. I tried it anyway, with my friend apob, and we unearthed the sadness from the anger and made a collage of emotion.”

Ashnikko adds, “Dora is such a singular artist. She has this insane ability to conjure lyrics and melodies directly from the dream world. She is the number one cool guy so it made sense to have her remix this song. I'm in awe at what she came up with.”

About Ashnikko:

Ashnikko's songs are like portals. You're instantly transported to a hyper, horny, whimsical universe where emotions are dramatized, gender stereotypes are disrupted, and revenge reigns supreme. Her recently released debut album WEEDKILLER perfected the bold, genre-blending sound that has defined her work to date, including her hugely successful 2021 mixtape DEMIDEVIL and 2019 EP Hi, It's Me, which set her straight on the path to superstardom.

She's earned widespread global acclaim from the likes of VOGUE, NPR, The New York Times, NPR, NME, Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more – thanks in part to Platinum-certified singles “Daisy” and “Stupid” (feat. Baby Tate), as well as Gold-certified hit “Slumber Party” (feat. Princess Nokia).

She's performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and brought her wild world to life at sold-out shows across the globe, as well as Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, Reading and Leeds, Bonnaroo, and more.

About Dora Jar:

Hailing from New York and California, Dora Jar refuses to be confined by genre and categorization. She grew up immersed in music, thanks to her mother's acting career and the charity concerts at the Bridge School—where her sister attended—that exposed her to a plethora of different artists, like the Foo Fighters and Regina Spektor that inspired her. In 2011, when her sister passed, Dora decided that she needed to get away, heading to a boarding school on the east coast and eventually to London.

In London she honed in on her craft, catching the eye of various producers, with tracks like ‘Did I Get It Wrong' and ‘Multiply'. She quickly grew an audience with her eclectic, playful, but mature songwriting skills, releasing her debut EP, Digital Meadow in 2021, followed by 2022's comfortably in pain. Having toured with the likes of Billie Eilish and sold out her own headline run of dates, Dora dropped recent single 'Puppet' surrounding an arena tour with The 1975 late last year. Watch out for much more from Dora Jar to follow this year.