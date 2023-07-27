Ashley Cooke Makes Morning TV Debut on NBC's TODAY Tomorrow

Cooke will perform live from Times Square during NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 4 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 

Ashley Cooke Makes Morning TV Debut on NBC's TODAY Tomorrow

Big Loud's Country songstress, Ashley Cooke, will take center stage in New York City this Friday, July 28 with her highly anticipated morning television debut on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Hot on the heels of releasing her debut album shot in the dark last Friday, July 21, Cooke will check off yet another dream on her bucket list while she performs track No.1 off the new project, “tastes like,” live from Times Square during NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The carefully crafted album, available everywhere now, saw a massive opening weekend, notching the No.6 spot in the Top 10 of Spotify's Top Debut Albums USA. As one of the longest debut albums from a female Country artist to date, Cooke's writing prowess is on full display across the collection's 24 tracks, 20 of which Cooke co-wrote.

Showcasing the pages of her journal laid bare for all to see, the collection stands as a testament to the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to come along for the ride to experience each raw and relatable moment through her sun-kissed melodies and genuine lyrics. Also featured on the album are collaborations with some of Nashville's most sought after names including Jackson Dean, Colbie Caillat, Nate Smith and Brett Young. 

As Cooke's rise to Country stardom continues to gain momentum, the unstoppable artist will head out for her second weekend on Luke Bryan's Country On Tour before stopping at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 12. Come Aug. 23, Cooke will launch her first-ever headlining tour, shot in the dark Tour, in her home state of Florida in Panama City with rising acts Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason.

 Photo credit: Robby Klein



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Smoking Popes Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Their Debut Album Photo
Smoking Popes Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Their Debut Album

They’ve also been busy in the studio, cooking up a fresh batch of songs, including a pair of digital singles coming this summer; a punchy new version of the Human League classic “Don’t You Want Me” featuring Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer on vocals, released June 30th, and an incendiary new original song called “Madison,” available tomorrow.

2
Rachel Bochner Shares New Single Hard To Please Photo
Rachel Bochner Shares New Single 'Hard To Please'

New York-based alt-pop act Rachel Bochner shares her new single, “Hard To Please,' out today on Handwritten Records. “Hard To Please” will join recent singles “Here For The Drama,” “If I’m Gunna Be Sad (I Might As Well Look Hot Doing It),” and “Sucker Punch,” on Rachel’s highly anticipated 6-track EP, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s U.'

3
HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on Dreaming In Emerald City EP Photo
HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on 'Dreaming In Emerald City' EP

Taking influence from legendary movies “The Wizard of Oz” and “The West Side Story”, the singer-songwriter packs this 6-track EP full of Broadway-style Neo-Soul with a contemporary twist. The EP kicks off with a cover of “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” by Judy Garland and Heistheartist’s original song “Mi Amor.”

4
ADDISON GRACE Announces Debut Album Diving Lessons & Shares Lead Single Photo
ADDISON GRACE Announces Debut Album 'Diving Lessons' & Shares Lead Single

The album was co-produced and recorded by Cavetown’s Robin Skinner in London. Addison shares the album’s lead single, “White Lie,” a track that establishes the emotional heights found across the entire album. A video for the song was directed by Sydney Ostrander (Meet Me atthe Altar, Chloe Moriondo). Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO