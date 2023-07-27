Ashley Cooke Makes Morning TV Debut on NBC's TODAY Tomorrow

Big Loud's Country songstress, Ashley Cooke, will take center stage in New York City this Friday, July 28 with her highly anticipated morning television debut on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Hot on the heels of releasing her debut album shot in the dark last Friday, July 21, Cooke will check off yet another dream on her bucket list while she performs track No.1 off the new project, “tastes like,” live from Times Square during NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The carefully crafted album, available everywhere now, saw a massive opening weekend, notching the No.6 spot in the Top 10 of Spotify's Top Debut Albums USA. As one of the longest debut albums from a female Country artist to date, Cooke's writing prowess is on full display across the collection's 24 tracks, 20 of which Cooke co-wrote.

Showcasing the pages of her journal laid bare for all to see, the collection stands as a testament to the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to come along for the ride to experience each raw and relatable moment through her sun-kissed melodies and genuine lyrics. Also featured on the album are collaborations with some of Nashville's most sought after names including Jackson Dean, Colbie Caillat, Nate Smith and Brett Young.

As Cooke's rise to Country stardom continues to gain momentum, the unstoppable artist will head out for her second weekend on Luke Bryan's Country On Tour before stopping at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 12. Come Aug. 23, Cooke will launch her first-ever headlining tour, shot in the dark Tour, in her home state of Florida in Panama City with rising acts Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason.

Photo credit: Robby Klein