Artist Rights Alliance Welcomes Ivan Barias To Board Of Directors

This week, the Artist Rights Alliance welcomes a brand-new member to its Board of Directors. Ivan Barias - the GRAMMY®-nominated producer, engineer, and songwriter who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, Musiq Soulchild, and others - will bring his expertise and support to creators and the issues they face today with his involvement in the ARA. Ivan has served on the Recording Academy's Board of Trustees and serves as co-chair for the Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing.

Incoming ARA Board Member Ivan Barias: "With a global live music shut down, a rising tide of protest in the streets, and a runaway tech economy that grows more central to artists' lives every year, the issues and values ARA is fighting for have never been more challenging or urgent. It's an honor to join friends and colleagues on ARA's Board and the perfect outlet for my personal commitment to help build a stronger, more just music business."

ARA Board Member Maggie Vail: "Ivan brings an incredible depth of knowledge, experiences, and perspective that will enrich ARA's Board and make us better at every single thing we do. We are so grateful he has chosen to join with us in this cause."

ARA Executive Director Ted Kalo: "ARA is an artist-run organization driven forward every day by the hands-on, active leadership of its Board. And with his broad mix of creative experiences, advocacy expertise, industry relationships and hands on knowledge of every aspect of the music business, Ivan Barias is an incredibly powerful addition to that team. With this great news plus the launch of our 100+ member Music Council and Artist Bill of Rights this summer, ARA continues to grow and evolve to better serve artists, songwriters, and everyone who loves and values music."

The Artist Rights Alliance is an artist-run, non-profit organization fighting for songwriters and musicians in the modern music economy. It is led by a Board of Directors including GRAMMY winner Rosanne Cash, music manager Thomas Manzi, John McCrea of CAKE, critically acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Tift Merritt, award-winning producer Ivan Barias, world guitar innovator Matthew Montfort, and Indie label executive and musician Maggie Vail. Longtime DC political strategist and former top House of Representatives staffer Ted Kalo is ARA's Executive Director.

ARA works to ensure artists are at the table when decisions are made on policies that affect their lives and livelihoods and empowers artists to advocate directly for themselves through classes, events, and presentations to demystify music, politics, and the spaces where they intersect.

