Annie DiRusso Announces Four Dates Opening For Ruston Kelly

Annie DiRusso announces that she will support Ruston Kelly on tour for four dates in Louisville, Birmingham, Raleigh, and Charlotte. Tickets for these dates will go on sale on Friday, January 27th at 10am local here.

Recently, Annie DiRusso shared her new single and music video for "Nauseous," the first song from her forthcoming EP which will be released in early 2023.

DiRusso reveals about the song "This song chronicles the giddy and confusing feelings that come with a world altering crush. It's about trying on many faces to be what you think someone wants and the sickening disappointment when you can't meet those ideals. It's a chaotic struggle between the brain and the heart and a three-minute look into some of the chaos in my head."

The new song debuts with a music video directed by Honey Simone and Garnet Fisher, who share about the song, "'Nauseous' is the sickening feeling of losing yourself for a crush.

Love drunk and desperate to please, Annie stumbles around her own mind in a dream state as she experiences the gut-wrenching throes of wanting someone. This video is a look into the world that Annie creates and then self-destructs by trying to be the perfect 'pretty girl'."

SPIN spoke with DiRusso about her new single who say, "candor is a huge part of DiRusso's appeal... 'All I wanna be is everything that you need and more/ If I were to give you everything, it wouldn't be enough,' she sings amid ping-ponging guitar riffs and upbeat drums.

DiRusso parodies the desperation of these moments, dressing up as Marie Antoinette and chasing a guy around the suburbs, only to end up dry heaving on the sidewalk. If Olivia Rodrigo lived in the same neighborhood, these two heartbreak queens would probably be friends." Read today's Spin interview with Annie here.

Excitement has built around DiRusso's new music, and The Nashville Scene in a recent live review, called her a "masterful rocker" and said her set "offered a great showcase for her incisive songs." V Magazine noted she's "single handedly bringing back that raging rock sound" and Alt Press commented "she's set to skyrocket."

Rolling Stone also highlighted her appearance at Sea.Here.Now festival, including her photo in their best-of gallery. DiRusso recently shared her song "Call It All Off "of which Consequence says, "She mixes her feelings of alienation and social paralysis with fuzzed-out guitars and crystal clear vocals, and though she's singing about surrendering and closing herself off, she sounds liberated.'

Annie DiRusso spent much of 2022 on the road, most recently supporting Declan Mckenna on his sold-out tour which followed her own inaugural headlining tour, which sold out in most cities including NYC, Boston, and Los Angeles. This past September, she was asked to open for Haim at Ascend Amphitheater in which the band called her "an inspiration" from stage after she performed. She will be returning for a headline tour in 2023.

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. Blending buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair, the magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her eight previously released singles, and she has quickly turned casual listeners into hardcore fans.

Fans waited patiently to see Annie's raucous live show over the pandemic months, and were given the opportunity in the past year, where she supported Sara Kays and SAMIA. She concluded her first headline tour in June, selling out most of the dates, as well as a sold-out tour with Declan McKenna. Annie has also recently opened for HAIM, beabadoobee, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Djo, The Backseat Lovers, and Peach Pit.

Watch the new music video here:

Annie DiRusso Upcoming Tour Dates

April 12 - Louisville, KY at Mercury Ballroom*

April 13 - Birmingham, AL at Iron City*

April 15 - Raleigh, NC at Lincoln Theater*

April 16 - Charlotte, NC at The Underground*

*w/ Ruston Kelly